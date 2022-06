TAMPA — For the first time since Round 1, the Lightning are using a traditional lineup (12 forwards and six defensemen) for today’s Game 3 against the Rangers, who lead the series 2-0. With the new look, Riley Nash gets his first action of the postseason. Brandon Hagel, battling through an undisclosed injury, also made the lineup. Defenseman Cal Foote was listed as a healthy scratch for the extra forward (missing his first game of the playoffs).

18 HOURS AGO