AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qM5eV_0fz87N7V00

May 27- June 2, 2022

A week in which the war in Ukraine reached its 100th day and Britain launched celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee. Real Madrid clinched its 14th Champions League trophy, Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, while Argentina won the Finalissima against Italy in the same stadium where Italy clinched the European title one year ago.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa . The selection was curated by Rome based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

China defends buzzing Canada aircraft, calling it a response to growing ‘provocations’

China has blamed Canada’s alleged provocations against Beijing for its warplanes’ actions towards Ottawa’s aircraft in international airspace last month.Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian accused Canada of endangering the Asian country’s national security by ramping up reconnaissance and provocations against China.“Recently, the Canadian air forces aircraft have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing UNSC resolutions, which poses a threat to China’s national security and also endangers the personnel of both sides,” Mr Wu said on Monday.The ministry warned Canada of “serious consequences” if it did not restrain its army from from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK to supply high-precision long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine

The UK is to boost Ukraine’s fightback against Russian invaders in the eastern Donbas region by supplying highly accurate long-range rocket launchers, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced.Mr Wallace’s decision to supply the cutting-edge M270 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) was co-ordinated with US president Joe Biden’s gift to Ukraine last week of the similar High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).The M270 can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, said the Ministry of Defence. Today’s announcement follows an appeal from Kyiv for longer-range precision weapons to defend Ukrainian forces against the heavy artillery deployed by Russia...
MILITARY
The Independent

Novak Djokovic tipped as ‘ biggest favourite’ for Wimbledon despite ‘troubling’ French Open

Novak Djokovic has been tipped to recover from his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and has been named as the “biggest favourite” for Wimbledon by his coach Goran Ivanisevic.Djokovic’s defence of his French Open title was ended by Nadal in an epic quarter-final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier that did not finish until after 1am local time and left Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion, unable to sleep.The Croatian said he had been left “troubled” by Djokovic’s body language and lack of energy in the four-set defeat, in which the Serbian failed to capitalise on the momentum of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russian troops as $135m of equipment destroyed

These images show the damage done to the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the Ukraine war.The site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters was swiftly taken by Vladimir Putin’s troops at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February.Russian troops occupied the site – which has a 19-mile exclusion zone – for five weeks and now for the first time photographers have had access to the abandoned plant and documented the trail of destruction left by soldiers.Litter is strewn all over the floor of buildings, windows are...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taking a closer look at Wales’ World Cup qualifying record

Wales secured their World Cup place with a play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday night.It will be a first tournament appearance for 64 years but saw the Dragons extend one impressive record, while talisman Gareth Bale added another national record with his semi-final brace against Austria.Here, the PA news agency looks at Wales’ qualifying record.Play-off mastersVictory over Ukraine continued a 100 per cent record for Wales in World Cup play-offs – whether in qualifying or the tournament proper.Their only previous finals in 1958 came after they finished second to Czechoslovakia in a group also featuring East Germany and then...
WORLD
The Independent

Prophet Muhammad comments by India ruling party officials spark Gulf backlash

Derogatory statements against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad from top officials of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have sparked a diplomatic row between India and countries in the Middle East.At least five Arab nations, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, have lodged official protests against India for the comments made by two prominent spokespeople of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).One, Nupur Sharma, made remarks about the Prophet and his wife while appearing on a show on Indian right-wing news channel Times Now, which regularly hosts debates on inflammatory topics, last week.The video was first flagged by Mohammad Zubair,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia threatens wider attack over Western weapons deliveries

Vladimir Putin will widen his assault on Ukraine in order to push Kyiv’s forces further from Russia’s border if Western nations send supplies of long-range rockets, Moscow’s foreign minister has claimed.“The longer the range of weapons you supply, the farther away the line from where neo-Nazis could threaten the Russian Federation will be pushed,” Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, referencing claims Moscow has used to justify its invasion.The threat comes after Vladimir Putin warned of fresh strikes on “facilities that we haven’t struck yet” if the US presses ahead with delivering long-range missile systems. Following a Russian strike on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian PM goes on bamboo bicycle ride with Indonesian president on his first visit to country

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese rode on a bamboo bicycle with Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo on his first visit to the country while pledging for a stronger cooperation on climate change, security and trade.Before participating in formal talks, Mr Albanese accompanied Mr Widodo for a bicycle ride through the presidential palace in the town of Bogor, nearly 56km from the capital Jakarta.Stressing the importance of engaging with southeast Asia's largest economy, the newly-elected Australian prime minister said: “True to my government’s ambitious climate targets, I want better access to affordable, reliable and secure clean energy right across our region,...
CHINA
