An aerial video captured by the Ukrainian army appears to show two Russian soldiers miraculously walking away unhurt after their tank was hit by two landmines and a missile.The video, released by the Ukrainian 54th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram, shows drone footage of a moving tank coming under attack.The tank is seen moving in a huge field near a forest when it ran over a landmine, creating an explosion and sending a huge cloud of smoke up into the sky. When the tank began moving again, it struck another landmine, which rocked the whole tank and created a fireball....

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO