ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caspar, CA

Festival at Caspar Community Center on June 11th

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Annual “Sacred Pomo Homelands Caspar Forest Fest” will take place on Saturday, June 11th at the Caspar Community Center from...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, Fortuna Hosting ‘Clean California Mattress Disposal Event’ June 11th

Caltrans and the City of Fortuna will host a free Mattress Dump Day event. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted mattresses.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Dell’Arte International Alums Bringing Original Piece ‘Jumella’ to Arcata Playhouse

Returning to Humboldt with their second performance, Dell’Arte International alums Hannah Shaka and Marguerite Boissonnault bring their original theatre piece, Jumella, to the Arcata Playhouse. Audiences have the chance to enjoy this experimental blend of physical theatre and storytelling on Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
ARCATA, CA
Willits News

Mendocino Film Festival to highlight compelling regional topics

Special programs at this year’s Mendocino Film Festival, June 2-5, highlight topics particular to our region including films and panel discussions about Native Americans, Northern California firefighting, and women cannabis growers. A program of Native Cinema, including a feature documentary “Chasing Voices,” about recording and documenting over 150 different...
MENDOCINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Caspar, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Seeking Public Comment on Accessibility Proposal for Clam Beach County Park

This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The County of Humboldt is seeking public comment for the proposed installation of a 5-foot-wide polyester mat along the beach access corridor at the northern parking lot of Clam Beach County Park. The purpose of this proposed project is to enable individuals with mobility disabilities to travel to the high tide line of the beach.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

New program offered in Cloverdale community

SOS Community Counseling is a nonprofit counseling agency and training program that provides therapeutic services to Sonoma County residents at its Cloverdale Clinic. The agency provides counseling services to individuals, couples and families, and partners with local school districts and government agencies to provide school-based and justice-based mental health services. Associate clinicians and trainees are supervised by a licensed clinician to assure that clients receive the personal care of a private practice at sliding scale rates. SOS has been serving Cloverdale students since the 2014-2015 school year, and is excited to continue to deepen their roots in the Cloverdale community since recent expansion to the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
kymkemp.com

Clover is ‘an Eager Learner’ and ‘Smart Cookie’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Clover is a playful Pit Bull Terrier just under 2 years old. She’s eager to please and a fast learner. Are you the perfect pet parent to teach her new tricks and be rewarded with love and affection?
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Parsons
kymkemp.com

Former Chopped Contestant Bringing Fine Dining Experience to Humboldt

Bringing years of Fine Dining experience to new home, Humboldt County, Chef Rochelle H. Burgess aims to elevate the dining scene and unveil her repertoire by launching an intimate pop-up dinner series featuring the finest local ingredients. Moving to Humboldt from Brooklyn, New York, Chef Rochelle operated as a successful...
kymkemp.com

Math Problems and Dysfunction: Humboldt County’s Auditor Controller, the Civil Grand Jury, and a Controversial Report Dropped Unexpectedly

Humboldt County’s current Civil Grand Jury dropped a controversial report on Thursday outlining a list of problems and corresponding remedies mostly directed at the county’s elected Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez. According to the lengthy report, “The Auditor-Controller’s failure to file required reports by their legal deadlines is directly related to unsatisfactory communication and cooperation with other governmental entities.” The Grand Jury observed that “County departments and the Board are at continual loggerheads” due to lapses or failures in communication between departments.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

This ‘Sassy Senior’ is Ready to Be Your Constant Companion

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Blackie is a 10-year-old black Domestic Shorthair with personality. Blackie is a serious yet sassy senior who would love to be your constant...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Wine#Pomo
kymkemp.com

Garberville Fire Protection District Proposes Annexation of Out-of-Service Areas

Press release from Garberville Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Tim Tietz:. Garberville FPD was originally formed in 1940 and at that time the boundaries of the district were narrowly drawn to include only the town center of Garberville and the old Wallen Ranch area located along the lower part of Alderpoint Road was annexed over 30 years ago. Today, our volunteers respond far beyond the Garberville area and many who receive services from the FPD may not realize they do not live within our boundaries. Given the small size of the Garberville FPD, and the nature of development in southern Humboldt, the Garberville FPD is regularly called to respond outside our district boundaries to Benbow, Sprowel Creek, Garberville Airport/Kimtu Meadows, Bear Canyon, upper Alderpoint Road, and South U.S. 101/Richardson Grove – and we refer to these communities as our “goodwill service area.” Our goodwill service area is currently outside of any local jurisdiction that is responsible for providing community fire protection and rescue services – a jurisdictional “no-man’s-land”. We also regularly provide mutual aid to the Sprowel Creek Volunteer Fire Company (VFC) in the Nielson Ranch area.
GARBERVILLE, CA
365traveler.com

15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 248: Humboldt County’s news podcast

The ocean took another life off Black Sands Beach, an elementary schooler accidentally shared cannabis gummies with classmates, a possible coal train is not dead yet, the cheapest gas in the county, the new trail in Redwood National and State Parks, Larry Doss switched addresses in an attempt to unseat Steve Madrone for County Supervisor, possible offshore wind energy in Humboldt County takes another step forward, Klamath dam removals get ‘Chronicle coverage, exported musician on the rise ‘Crane Like The Bird’ shared the locally-inspired song “Lazy Eel River,” Ferndale export Hailey Dolcini has been pitching for Texas in the college softball World Series, a joyful message from kids at the beach, Humboldt-exported rugby star Evi Ashenbrucker overcame major injuries to play for Team USA, Kinetic Sculpture Race glory, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers now have body cameras connected to their cell phones, Arcata’s Humboldt Crabs are in action through August 7, a question about a casino affiliate possibly grooming kids to gamble, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Lompoc Record

Cookiecutter sharks a foe of northern elephant seals | John Lindsey

Our family, including my sister Michelle from Santa Rosa and her two daughters Abigail, who attends Chico State, and Madeline, who will graduate from Cal Poly this month, visited the Piedras Blancas Rookery to view the northern elephant seals. It is located 7 miles north of San Simeon on Highway...
SAN SIMEON, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Office of Education: Sending heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2022

After an especially strange high school experience, the graduating class of 2022 deserves our heartfelt congratulations. In spring of their sophomore year, these students were sent home to attend school remotely, while the world figured out how to deal with COVID-19. Students spent their junior year without in-person events such as dances, sporting events, academic competitions, and arts performances. During their senior year, they were allowed to return to campus but for much of the year, they remained masked and continually reminded of the dangers posed by the pandemic.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy