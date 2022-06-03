ARTS/West Athens Presents the Musical "Fun Home"

Athens Conservancy and Passion Works Studio have teamed up to create a colorful new Art Trail just outside of Athens. The trail opens Sunday, June 5 with a celebration for the public, along with the other community partners Live Healthy Appalachia and the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery. The Art Trail, featuring whimsical nature-inspired trail markers created by Passion Works artists, is designed to combine art and nature, and to encourage people to explore the natural world. Join us for an open house from 2pm to 4pm at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve with self-guided tours of the cheerful trail, activities, trail snacks, and information from the Conservancy and its community partners. The preserve is located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road. Parking is limited. More details at athensconservancy.org.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO