ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ARTS/West Athens Presents the Musical "Fun Home"

Athens News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARTS/West is debuting its first show that it has officially produced: the musical Fun Home, Alison Bechdel’s memoir set to music,...

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Athens News

Athens Conservancy Opens the Mary Beth Art Trail

Athens Conservancy and Passion Works Studio have teamed up to create a colorful new Art Trail just outside of Athens. The trail opens Sunday, June 5 with a celebration for the public, along with the other community partners Live Healthy Appalachia and the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery. The Art Trail, featuring whimsical nature-inspired trail markers created by Passion Works artists, is designed to combine art and nature, and to encourage people to explore the natural world. Join us for an open house from 2pm to 4pm at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve with self-guided tours of the cheerful trail, activities, trail snacks, and information from the Conservancy and its community partners. The preserve is located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road. Parking is limited. More details at athensconservancy.org.
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Point Park concert series begins

PARKERSBURG — Friday night kicked off the first of three concerts hosted at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The annual free-admission concert series are held on the first Friday of June, July, and August, and draw in hundreds of people by land and river to enjoy the fun. Food trucks were set up at the Point Park. This month’s tribute band was Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band. The next bands will be High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock tribute on July 1 and REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon/Survivor tribute on Aug. 5. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Delaware Gazette

Broadway star coming to Delaware

On June 12, Arena Fair Theatre will host a special performance by Hilliard native and Broadway star Jessica Grové titled “Jess & Judy” as part of a fundraiser to help fund upgrades to the auditorium inside the Willis Education Center at 74 W. William Street in Delaware.
DELAWARE, OH
Your Radio Place

Great Weather, Good Crowd for Secrest Summer Concert Series

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Country artist Teddy Robb kicked-off Thursday the 2022 Secrest Summer Concert Series. The free shows are held in the Secrest Auditorium parking lot. Shows are scheduled June 16th, June 30th, July 14th, July 28th, August 11th and September 2nd. In addition to musical entertainment at 6:30 p.m., food and beverages are available starting at 4:30 p.m.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Athens, OH
Columbus Alive

So long, and thanks for all the fish

It’s a strange and privileged thing to be a movie critic, a fact that has never escaped me in the two decades I’ve had this strange privilege. Everyone’s a critic, they say, but I know that’s not true. It wasn’t exactly a profession I could expect to pursue, even if my journalism major and film minor made this feel like my dream job. Because it was my dream job.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside woman holds memorial yard sale in honor of her mom

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.   Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.   There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WHIZ

Strawberry Festival Returns to Newark After a Two-Year Hiatus

NEWARK, Ohio – After a two-year hiatus, the Kiwanis Strawberry Festival is back this weekend. Starting on Friday evening, the festival has been booming in downtown Newark. Rides, games, shopping, and strawberry-themed food booths are lining the streets as festival goers can celebrate the sweet start of summer. The...
NEWARK, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth goes nuts for Donut Distillery

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County area residents came to celebrate National Doughnut Day in style as The Donut Distillery opened its doors to the public for the first time. Mike Scott, co-owner of the Donut Distillery, was pleased to see plenty of hungry patrons in line for fresh donuts that morning. Taking a quick break from the fryer, he explained that his road to the Donut Distillery didn’t come without a bump or two along the way.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Kron
Person
Alison Bechdel
Knox Pages

Wolf Pen Spring is the hidden gem of Rabbit Ridge with a tie to the Underground Railroad

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.
COSHOCTON, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fun Home#Performing#Arts West
WTAP

Marietta defeats Catholic, advances in Div. III World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WTAP) - The Marietta College Pioneers defeated the Catholic University Cardinals 7-0 in their opening game of the Division III College World Series at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Pioneers scored three runs in the third inning, and put the game out of reach...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Your Radio Place

Marietta College ousted from World Series

IOWA – Marietta College is out of the Division III College Baseball World Series. Marietta lost Sunday to Wisconsin Stevens Point 6-4 in the elimination game. The team ended up in the elimination game because of a 7-5 loss to Salisbury on Saturday.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Kayaker rescued in Paint Creek after overturning in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is alright after she overturned her canoe on Saturday. It happened along Paint Creek in Ross County after the woman reportedly launched from Waters Edge on route 772 at around 4 p.m. Water rescue crews were able to launch to the area and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy