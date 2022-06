The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday will consider eight pieces of gun control legislation that will be packaged together as the "Protecting Our Kids Act" and will move to the House floor for a vote next week, according to a committee aide. That movement comes as President Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will meet with Congress on guns. "I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you," the president told reporters Tuesday. The committee will first debate and modify the proposed legislation in a mark-up session before the full House votes. But any measure passed by the Democratic-led House...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO