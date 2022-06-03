According to a Secret DOJ Report, Obama Officials Did Not Improperly Reveal Michael Flynn’s Identity

Republicans later accused Obama administration employees of using their positions to uncover anonymous names in classified documents, a process known as unmasking in the intelligence community, to target people in Trump’s orbit.

William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, initiated an investigation into the practice of unmasking in May 2020.

That investigation, led by John Bash, the US attorney for the Western District of Texas at the time, was completed in September of the following year without discovering any proof of misconduct.

Although Bash’s conclusions, including his decision not to prosecute anyone, were initially reported in late 2020, the public has never seen the report.

BuzzFeed News got the complete 52-page document, which had been classified top secret, in response to a Freedom of Information Act complaint, and it is being posted here for the first time in its entirety.

The investigation was one of several launched by Barr to look into the origins of federal probes into Trump’s ties to the Russian government.

A federal jury acquitted a Democratic lawyer charged with lying to the FBI in one of those investigations, which was supervised by special prosecutor John Durham, on Tuesday.

In Bash’s case, a team of two prosecutors, three FBI agents, and one FBI analyst reviewed unmasking requests made to the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the FBI between March 1, 2016, and January 31, 2017, and conducted interviews with 20 government employees who participated in intelligence briefings.

He looked into whether anyone in the Obama administration had ulterior objectives in attempting to divulge the genuine identities of US persons whose names were not revealed in classified intelligence assessments, including Flynn.

No such behaviour was discovered by Bash, who left the Justice Department in October 2020.

“During the 2016 presidential election period or the ensuing presidential transition period, my review has uncovered no evidence that senior Executive Branch officials sought the disclosure of” the identities of US individuals “in disseminated intelligence reports for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons,” according to Bash’s report.

The leak revealing Flynn’s communication with then–Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration was a significant focus of the investigation, as was whether Flynn’s involvement was exposed through an unmasking request from a government official.

However, according to Bash’s analysis of unmasked intelligence reports concerning the calls, the FBI did not release any that had Flynn’s information, and the ones that did have Flynn’s information did not characterise the calls between him and Kislyak.

“As a result, the public revelation of the conversations could not have been the outcome of an unmasking request,” Bash writes in his report.

Surprisingly, the prosecutor discovered that “the FBI shared transcripts of the relevant communications outside the Bureau without masking General Flynn’s name,” but he says he didn’t look into it further because he “evaluating that dissemination, and determining how the information was provided to the media, is beyond the scope of this review.”

There is no information in Bash’s report concerning who shared the transcripts or who got them.

Although Bash writes that he had not found a justification to conduct a criminal investigation into anyone who was involved in the unmasking process, he says he was “troubled” by “how easy it is for political appointees of the incumbent administration to obtain nonpublic information about individuals associated with a presidential campaign or a transition team.”

“There is a huge risk of misuse of such information,” Bash says, “misuse that could be difficult to identify.”

The intelligence community should consider implementing “certain prophylactic safeguards for unmasking requests that relate to presidential campaigns or transitions, including a more demanding substantive standard for granting those requests, special notification requirements, and a centralised approval process,” according to his report.