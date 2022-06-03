ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Government Is Pushing Ahead With a New Medicaid Waiver Rule

By Nayla
 3 days ago
Federal authorities say they are moving on with the implementation of a long-awaited Medicaid rule that establishes standards for what constitutes home and community-based services for people with disabilities, despite several delays.

Late last month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services presented a strategy for enacting a 2014 regulation that spells out the requirements that programmes must follow to be classified as community-based and thus eligible for Medicaid home and community-based services waiver financing.

The guideline stipulates that home and community-based settings must be places where people choose to reside and have full access to the community. People with disabilities must be able to make independent decisions about their daily activities, physical environment, and who they interact with in such settings, which must provide privacy, dignity, and respect.

The changes are projected to affect more than a million people who receive home and community-based services via Medicaid, according to CMS.

The rule was adopted after the government received complaints of dwellings being erected on the sites of former institutions and labelled as community-based.

States were allowed a five-year transition period to comply with the new criteria, which ended in 2019.

The deadline was extended by three years by the Trump administration in 2017. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials pushed the deadline back to March 17, 2023.

The Biden administration now claims to be sticking to that strategy. States must have a transition plan approved and meet the new criteria by the deadline next March, according to the recently announced strategy, but there are certain restrictions due to the current public health emergency (PHE) caused by the pandemic.

“By March 17, 2023, states and providers must comply with all settings requirements not directly impacted by PHE interruptions, including PHE-related staffing problems,” CMS stated in its statement.

“States will be able to use time-limited corrective action plans (CAPs) to grant them more time to achieve full compliance with settings criteria that are directly impacted by PHE disruptions, as long as they document their efforts to meet these requirements to the fullest extent possible and are in compliance with all other settings criteria.”

Officials from the federal Medicaid programme acknowledged that the pandemic has exacerbated a shortage of direct support professionals, but added that “significant aspects of the settings criteria unrelated to pandemic disruptions should be in place by now but are inconsistently implemented across the country.”

Individuals should have protections from a lease or equivalent legal agreement, 24/7 access to food and visitors, physical accessibility, a person-centred plan, a locked door and privacy in their unit, as well as the opportunity to paint and furnish it as they like, according to CMS.

The agency stated that by the March 2023 deadline, all states and providers must be in compliance with these standards or risk losing federal reimbursement for home and community-based services.

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network’s executive director, Julia Bascom, remarked, “We’re delighted to see CMS is sticking to the 2023 deadline.”

“People with disabilities will have waited nine years for the rule’s basic rights, such as the ability to shut our doors, decorate our rooms, and eat when we are hungry.”

CMS’s choice of a corrective action plan is a good way to keep states accountable while managing the pandemic’s complexity.

We’re excited to work with CMS to ensure that the rule is followed to the letter in every state and that every person with a disability who is meant to receive HCBS may have a true community integration experience.”

