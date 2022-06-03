ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Seminoles projected to improve in 2022 despite stacked schedule

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

Florida State will face six teams that are anticipated to win 6.5 games or more this fall.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell enters a pivotal year three where the program must show improvement on the field. The Seminoles have won just eight games since his arrival in Tallahassee but displayed signs down the stretch in 2021 that they were turning a corner. With a majority of the starters returning from a season ago, the expectation is that FSU will compete for a postseason berth this fall.

That sentiment is being shared amongst betting sites. According to PointsBet , Florida State is listed with an Over/Under (+125, -150) win total of 7.5. With the odds leaning slightly towards the under, that means PointBet is forecasting seven wins for the Seminoles in 2022. That would be a welcomed two-win leap after the team finished 5-7 last year.

Looking at Florida State's opposition this fall, the oddsmakers project the 'Noles to match up with six teams (LSU, Boston College, Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Miami, Florida) that have a win total of 6.5 or higher. Louisville is slightly behind that at 5.5 wins while Duquesne and Louisiana-Lafayette were not listed.

As most fans expect, the toughest stretch of the season for Florida State will probably come from week five to week seven when the Seminoles match up with Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson. While two of those games fall within the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium, this will be when we see what the team is truly made of.

PointsBet feels the same way as Clemson has the highest projected win total of any team that Florida State will face this fall at 10.5. Wake Forest and NC State aren't far behind either, both sitting at the 8.5 win mark. That ties both programs with Miami with the second-most estimated wins of the Seminoles' schedule. Two other teams of note, LSU and Florida, each are listed with 7.5 wins.

Glancing at the remainder of the ACC, reigning conference champion Pittsburgh is listed at 8.5 wins. North Carolina and Virginia are listed at 7.5 wins. Duke is tied for the lowest projected wins in the conference with Georgia Tech at 3.5 wins.

