Millennium High fetes Rise and Roar Center

Agua Fria High School District and partners McCarthy Building Companies and BWS Architects completed the design and construction of the new gymnasium at Millennium High School, dubbed the Rise and Roar Center. The new $16.25 million project that includes a 45,000-square-foot multipurpose facility features three full courts with fixed...
Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
PHOENIX — Two businesses purchased property on Wednesday in downtown Mesa to bring more restaurants and entertainment to the East Valley city. Opportunity Zone investor Caliber announced it leased properties to Level 1 Arcade Bar and Copper City Spirits as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort in the city, according to a press release.
Arizona Water Co., along with local government and business leaders, cut the ribbon to celebrate the new White Tank Operations Center in Buckeye on May 25. State, county and municipal officials came by, as well as chamber of commerce and Arizona Water Co. executives. Arizona Water Co. president Fred Schneider...
Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation on Wednesday, June 1.
With much sadness, the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo announced the passing of Daniel F. Cracchiolo on June 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Dan was a law legend and iconic leader in the state of Arizona in a career that spanned more than six decades. Graduating with his J.D. from the University of Arizona Law School in 1952 Dan began his law career as the Pinal County Deputy Attorney. Subsequently, he entered private practice and became one of the most formidable litigators in Arizona. In 1970 he and his close friend and partner Frank Haze Burch formed the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo. As the firm grew to its present size of more than 40 attorneys, it became known as one of the most prestigious in the state.
Cosanti, the Paradise Valley art enclave where Italian-born architect Paolo Soleri lived and worked for decades, stands today as a unique expression of creativity in a now-affluent part of the city. Soleri was a student of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and there are glimpses of his influence at Cosanti. But whereas Wright used more angular lines in his work, Soleri’s are mellow, almost to imitate nature.
Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX — Three home developers partnered up to purchase over 836 acres in Surprise for $111.7 million, one person was killed and eight others were injured in a Phoenix strip mall shooting and authorities continue to search for a 22-year-old woman with a cognitive disability who was last seen in Chandler.
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cell phones and a big bonus for one educator — all of these topics were discussed during The National Desk's "Waste of the Week" segment with Open the Books' Adam Andrzejewski. Andrzejewski said his organization discovered in Maricopa...
Jeremy Warner, one of the owners of Cactus Flower Florists, has a son born at 25 weeks old. Now, his business is giving back to the nurses and doctors that helped his family. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
TEMPE — A new ZIP Code, 85288, is getting added to the city of Tempe, effective July 1. The U.S. Postal Service says the addition is necessary due to Tempe's rapid growth. 85288 will be carved out of the northern portion of ZIP Code 85281. Affected customers will be...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale flower company is using Father's Day to give back. Jeremy Warner became a dad on April 16, 2016. His son was both at HonorHealth at just 25 weeks. "We weren't sure that he would make it, but the nurses, the doctors, the support staff there...
