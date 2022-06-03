ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Millennium High fetes Rise and Roar Center

By West Valley View Staff
West Valley View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgua Fria High School District and partners McCarthy Building Companies and BWS Architects completed the design and construction of the new gymnasium at Millennium High School, dubbed the Rise and Roar Center. The new $16.25 million project that includes a 45,000-square-foot multipurpose facility features three full courts with fixed...

www.westvalleyview.com

Comments / 0

Related
azbex.com

Gilbert Down to 2 Choices for Ocotillo Bridge Design

Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
GILBERT, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

4411 N. 40th Street Unit 58

Three Fountains Thriller! - Super cool upgraded unit renovated through-out. Polished Concrete floors, exposed concrete walls. wood stairs and trim at doors. Exposed ductwork and new counters & appliances in the kitchen as well. Lovely views of Camelback from the Master Bedroom window! One covered space plus first come first served availability for a second vehicle. Powder room downstairs, three quarter bath upstairs. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly wages and two years with same employer. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. No co-signers please. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Goodyear, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Education
Goodyear, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Level 1 Arcade Bar, Copper City Spirits coming to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Two businesses purchased property on Wednesday in downtown Mesa to bring more restaurants and entertainment to the East Valley city. Opportunity Zone investor Caliber announced it leased properties to Level 1 Arcade Bar and Copper City Spirits as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort in the city, according to a press release.
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Arizona Water Co. opens new operations center

Arizona Water Co., along with local government and business leaders, cut the ribbon to celebrate the new White Tank Operations Center in Buckeye on May 25. State, county and municipal officials came by, as well as chamber of commerce and Arizona Water Co. executives. Arizona Water Co. president Fred Schneider...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

836 acres of land in Surprise sell for $111.7M

Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Bws Architects#Millennium High School
azbigmedia.com

Legal icon Daniel F. Cracchiolo dies at 93

With much sadness, the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo announced the passing of Daniel F. Cracchiolo on June 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Dan was a law legend and iconic leader in the state of Arizona in a career that spanned more than six decades. Graduating with his J.D. from the University of Arizona Law School in 1952 Dan began his law career as the Pinal County Deputy Attorney. Subsequently, he entered private practice and became one of the most formidable litigators in Arizona. In 1970 he and his close friend and partner Frank Haze Burch formed the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo. As the firm grew to its present size of more than 40 attorneys, it became known as one of the most prestigious in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Cosanti Is Auctioning Off the Newly Discovered Bells They Dug Up on the Property

Cosanti, the Paradise Valley art enclave where Italian-born architect Paolo Soleri lived and worked for decades, stands today as a unique expression of creativity in a now-affluent part of the city. Soleri was a student of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and there are glimpses of his influence at Cosanti. But whereas Wright used more angular lines in his work, Soleri’s are mellow, almost to imitate nature.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
oucampus.org

7301 E. 3rd Ave # 408

Heart of Old Town!! Lofted Furnished Rental. 2 Parking Spots. Modern Resort Living!! - Stunning loft with 20 ft ceiling and mountain views. Full wall of glass gives great natural light and open feelings. This unity is fully furnished and decorated with high end modern decor. 2 full bathrooms and open concept. 2 of the best parking spots in the underground parking. Also large storage area in downstairs for bikes, it is huge. Granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with gas stove. Custom lighting and shades are all remotely controlled. The lofts have a stunning pool, hot tub and fireplace area with a large private gym. 3rd avenue lofts is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways, you can walk or bike to everything, Civic Center and night life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX26

State audit reveals school superintendent received $1.7 million bonus

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cell phones and a big bonus for one educator — all of these topics were discussed during The National Desk's "Waste of the Week" segment with Open the Books' Adam Andrzejewski. Andrzejewski said his organization discovered in Maricopa...
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Postal Service adds new ZIP code in Tempe, citing rapid growth

TEMPE — A new ZIP Code, 85288, is getting added to the city of Tempe, effective July 1. The U.S. Postal Service says the addition is necessary due to Tempe's rapid growth. 85288 will be carved out of the northern portion of ZIP Code 85281. Affected customers will be...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy