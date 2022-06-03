ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Opinion: Agua Fria committed to health, safety

West Valley View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a letter Agua Fria Unified School District Superintendent Mark Yslas sent to parents on May 26. Our hearts are heavy with the news of the devastating event that occurred at Robb Elementary in Texas. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. We...

www.westvalleyview.com

themesatribune.com

Some troubling data for Mesa school officials

Parents, teachers and leaders hoped this school year would finally bring normalcy for Mesa Public Schools’ 56,000 students, but data presented by administrators to the Governing Board at a May 31 study session suggest that 2021-22 may have been just as rocky as previous years of the pandemic – or worse.
West Valley View

Business Briefcase

To kick off June’s Business Briefcase news, we are looking at new projects in Buckeye. Buckeye will be home to two medical office buildings, as well as a full-service physical therapy clinic. Health care real estate to open in Buckeye. Mangat Group is developing Sundance Medical Center at the...
BUCKEYE, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
azbex.com

Gilbert Down to 2 Choices for Ocotillo Bridge Design

Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
GILBERT, AZ
West Valley View

Arizona Water Co. opens new operations center

Arizona Water Co., along with local government and business leaders, cut the ribbon to celebrate the new White Tank Operations Center in Buckeye on May 25. State, county and municipal officials came by, as well as chamber of commerce and Arizona Water Co. executives. Arizona Water Co. president Fred Schneider...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Arizona for five weeks now. But COVID-19 ICU bed use in the state's hospitals is remaining relatively low. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 13,042 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard in its weekly update Wednesday. That total is almost certainly just a fraction of the state’s active infections, since fewer people are getting tested at public sites recently. Among tests that do get reported, positivity rates have soared to 19% — one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
US News and World Report

Arizona's Minimum Wage Tied to Consumer Price Index Changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Concern about the inflation rate is widespread following a jump to a four-decade high earlier this year. In Arizona, rising inflation has an added twist: the state’s minimum wage is now tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index. If prices continue to rise robustly,...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Postal Service adds new ZIP code in Tempe, citing rapid growth

TEMPE — A new ZIP Code, 85288, is getting added to the city of Tempe, effective July 1. The U.S. Postal Service says the addition is necessary due to Tempe's rapid growth. 85288 will be carved out of the northern portion of ZIP Code 85281. Affected customers will be...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

836 acres of land in Surprise sell for $111.7M

Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
SURPRISE, AZ
West Valley View

Avondale PD unveils new police patch

The Avondale Police Department recently introduced its new patch, which strives to capture the city’s essence, according to Avondale Police Chief Memo Espinoza. The patches are sported on police uniforms and other equipment used by the department’s 156 sworn employees, 72 professional staff members, and nearly 30 volunteers.
AVONDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Secrecy rules all when it comes to investigating Arizona judges

PHOENIX — The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct dismisses almost every complaint it receives: 97.2% of them. Are all of those dismissals justified? There’s no way for the public to know. The commission, which investigates and disciplines judges, operates under special rules that were created for Arizona’s court...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE

