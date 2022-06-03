ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Celtics in 2022 have parallels to Warriors in 2015

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the Golden State Warriors look at the tape of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they’ll see both the present and the past. They’ll see the Boston Celtics, the 2022 version. They’ll also see a team that looks a lot like...

FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Kevin Durant casts shadow over Warriors-Celtics

The NBA Finals are underway and Kevin Durant is in the news. Like, right in the middle of the news. Pick an article, any article, that relates to the ongoing matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, and there is a better than even chance Durant’s name will pop up somewhere in it.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford lead Celtics past Warriors in Game 1 I THE HERD

The Boston Celtics stunned the favored Golden State Warriors in Game 1 despite Steph Curry's historic start, hitting five three's in the first quarter (most in NBA Finals history) and scoring 21 points. Jayson Tatum struggled but the trio of Jaylen Brown (24 points), Al Horford (26 points and 6 three-pointers), and Derrick White (21 points). The Warriors did have six days of rest compared to the Celtics' three, which implies that too much rest is harmful. Does this change the Finals outcome? Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Game 1, including if his Finals prediction has changed based off Boston's performance and why Boston 'should be feeling good this morning.'
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Celtics found a hero in Derrick White

Steph Curry lost sleep after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Draymond Green took to Twitter to "shut up" everyone who was saying, "Draymond you suck." Klay Thompson called the Warriors' implosion a "harsh reminder" that they had gotten too comfortable. A big reason why the Warriors' superstars were reeling?
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: What happened to the Warriors in Game 1?

The all-encapsulating question engulfing the Golden State Warriors after their shocking Game 1 Finals collapse versus the Boston Celtics Thursday night: What happened?. The boys from the Bay were breezing through the opening affair of the NBA Finals, stringing together one big shot after another as they cruised to a comfortable 12-point advantage after three quarters.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Can Warriors bounce back vs. Celtics in Game 2? I UNDISPUTED

The Boston Celtics took control of the NBA Finals last night with the 120-108 win. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors are again favorites for Game 2 at -4.5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their Game 2 predictions.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics to even NBA Finals

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals. Poole finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who outscored Boston...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Athletics host Boston Red Sox, look to end home losing streak

LINE: Red Sox -123, Athletics +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory against the Boston Red Sox. Oakland is 20-34 overall and 7-22 in home games. The Athletics have a 7-24 record in games when they...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Celtics steal GM 1 from Warriors in dominant 4th quarter I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Game 1 of the NBA Finals proved to be an explosive one, with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors establishing an early lead in the first half, only for the Boston Celtics to fight their way back to a dominant win by the end of the 4th quarter. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide if last night's game had more to do with the Celtics' comeback or the Warriors' collapse.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Boston Celtics new favorites to win NBA title

The Boston Celtics shocked the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, winning 120-108. The Celtics put on a clinic in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third. On the gambling...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry, Warriors stumped in Game 1 of NBA Finals I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry may have had a NBA Finals record, with six three-pointers in the first quarter, but it wasn't enough to stop the Boston Celtics with responding with some hail-makers of their own, effectively stealing the historic night from the three-time Finals Champion. Chris Broussard decides whether Golden State Warriors fans should be worried that the Celtics were able to subdue Curry throughout most of the game, and whether he believe Steph will stage a comeback.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum 'forgettable' in Celtics' Game 1 win I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Jayson Tatum may be the face of the Boston Celtics, but he had a less than exciting part in his team's victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With a 12-point performance, shooting at 17.6%, it was players like Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart who swooped in to save the Celtics from a strong Golden State Warriors team. Nick Wright shares his thoughts on Tatum's lackluster performance, and decides if the Celtics can continue to be successful with Tatum playing at this level.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Udoka, Ujiri angry over Nigerian basketball dysfunction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka both spoke out Sunday against the decision by Nigeria’s government to withdraw its basketball teams from international competitions for two years and potentially eliminate any chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. Ujiri...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Karl Malone I No. 17 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

When it comes to accolades, it's hard to top Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone. No. 17 on Nick's list, Malone was a two-time MVP who registered nine top-five MVP finishes. He was 14-time All-NBA and is the league's third all-time leading scorer. Malone and John Stockton formed one of the league's greatest duos and accomplished a lot together, just falling short of a championship against Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder steps down after eight seasons

Quin Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist just last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise. And he has decided that was enough. Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year...
NBA
