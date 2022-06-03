Analysis: Celtics in 2022 have parallels to Warriors in 2015

The Boston Celtics stunned the favored Golden State Warriors in Game 1 despite Steph Curry's historic start, hitting five three's in the first quarter (most in NBA Finals history) and scoring 21 points. Jayson Tatum struggled but the trio of Jaylen Brown (24 points), Al Horford (26 points and 6 three-pointers), and Derrick White (21 points). The Warriors did have six days of rest compared to the Celtics' three, which implies that too much rest is harmful. Does this change the Finals outcome? Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Game 1, including if his Finals prediction has changed based off Boston's performance and why Boston 'should be feeling good this morning.'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO