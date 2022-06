June 6 (UPI) -- A fruitless and predictable myopia tends to take over political discussion after gun-spawned tragedies like the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Deeply entrenched in their positions, politicians mostly argue over the particulars of the most recent tragedy and how it might have been prevented. A background check? A locked door? In narrow debates, policies are touted or decried based on how applicable they are to the latest killing.

