NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues to prove that his influence on the game transcends generations with the latest memorabilia to hit the auction block. In the past few years, hardcore Kobe and basketball fans have spent hundreds and thousands of dollars on timeless relics in hopes to hold on to a piece of the legendary player. Recently, TMZ Sports recorded a steep price tag on a rare game-worn jersey from Kobe Bryant’s rookie year. The No. 8 jersey was sold by SCP Auctions and claims that it is the ” only jersey ever photo-matched from Mamba’s rookie campaign — making it one of the most valuable pieces of NBA memorabilia to exist.”

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO