Opioid Rescue Kits in Warrick County are Being Used & More Kits to be Installed Soon

Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO