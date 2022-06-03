ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Opioid Rescue Kits in Warrick County are Being Used & More Kits to be Installed Soon

By Melissa Nelson
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This spring, two opioid rescue boxes were installed in Warrick County, and it looks like one of them has already been used. The boxes are seemingly serving their purpose as Narcan kits have already been taken. Debi Neal, the owner of 1901 Emporium where one of the kits is...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Large Inflatable Waterpark Coming to Pike County, Indiana

Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
PIKE COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro, Kentucky Christmas Parade Returns to Traditional Format

For the first time THIS DECADE, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will happen in downtown Owensboro AND will return in its traditional format. The COVID-19 pandemic, which seemed to postpone LIFE for a couple of years, was the reason for no parade in 2020. Last year, amid a resurgence, the parade was canceled and replaced by a "People's Christmas Parade" that happened later in the year than is typical.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

How Police and Donuts Became a Thing – Indiana Cop Tells All

The stereotype that all cops love donuts is one that has been around for decades and has become a running gag in TV shows and movies for many, many years. The association between the two has been used as jokes and even insults toward police officers for as long as I can remember. Locally, the Hoses Team often uses it on social media in the months and weeks leading up to the annual Guns & Hoses charity boxing event at Ford Center to poke fun at their Guns competitors. But have you ever wondered why it's become a thing? I decided to find out by going straight to someone who deals with the effects of the stereotype on a regular basis, an Indiana police officer.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Washington, IN
Boonville, IN
Government
State
Washington State
City
Boonville, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Santa Claus Brewing Co in Indiana is Almost Open

Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
SANTA CLAUS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Go on a Paranormal Investigation of a Haunted New Harmony, Indiana Building

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
NEW HARMONY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Cdc#Opioid Epidemic#Southern Indiana#Opioid Rescue Kits#Narcan#1901 Emporium
My 1053 WJLT

Legendary Southern Indiana Broadcaster Hangs Up Headphones After 60 Years in Radio

Most of us will never know what it's like to have a career spanning six decades. Uncle Dave is one of the lucky ones who has been doing what he loves for sixty years. Radio broadcasting hasn't just been a job for Dave Kunkel, it has been his life. The Gibson County community gathered to celebrate Dave's retirement, and share fun stories. Princeton Mayor Wight also presented Dave with the key to the city.
PRINCETON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Two-Day Job Fair Coming to Henderson June 14-15

If you or someone you know is looking to get back into the workforce, or maybe you've been at the same job for a long time and you're ready to see what else is out there, the Henderson Economic Development Workforce Coalition is giving you the opportunity to explore a variety of options in the Henderson area during a two-day job fair at the Henderson County Public Library.
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Sports Park Celebrates Completion of $3 Million Improvements With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Since opening in 2015, the Deaconess Sports Park has been one of the most popular sporting facilities in Southwestern Indiana. On any given weekend, for most of the year, you can expect to see dozens of youth baseball and softball teams playing ball on one of the eight fields on Evansville's eastside. When you include the neighboring Goebel Soccer Complex, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better setup for youth sports anywhere in the region.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
My 1053 WJLT

WNIN Hosting Free International Food Festival June 18th in Downtown Evansville

Evansville and the surrounding Tri-State area have been fortunate enough to see a welcomed increase in the variety of global food options we have available. While we have several great options when it comes to Mexican, Italian, and Asian food, we've had a number of other restaurants open up in the area offering dishes from other regions of the world including, Peruvian, Greek, Middle Eastern, and more. For self-proclaimed "Foodies" like my wife and I and others like us, it gives us the opportunity to try new things without needing to travel to those countries or bigger cities. Coming up later this month, we'll get the chance to try several of them all in one place during the "Taste of Evansville" food festival hosted by our local PBS-TV affiliate, WNIN.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Newburgh, IN Announces Date and Details for Heavy Trash Pick-Up This Summer

This seems to be a really popular time of the year for folks to do some serious cleaning, and along with that usually comes some serious trash. If you're like me, you've amassed quite the collection of 'stuff' over the last several months, and it's just taking up space in your garage, basement, closets, or random corners of your house. Now is the time to figure out what can stay and what needs to go. If you live in Newburgh, you might want to start making those decisions sooner rather than later.
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s FREE 165th Anniversary Celebration – Free Evansville Otters Game, Workout Classes & More

Both Evansville, Indiana locations of the YMCA will close at 12:00 PM (Noon) Thursday, June 2, 2022, to prepare for a celebration 165 years in the making. Today's celebration is free for everyone, even if you are not a member of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. This will be a fun family event, full of outdoor activities. In addition to free yoga and line dancing classes, they are bringing the rock climbing wall from YMCA Camp Carson! The afternoon rolls into the evening with a special throw-back Evansville Otters game at Historic Bosse Field.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy