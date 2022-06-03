ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AME Elite’s industrial parks secure Insulet Corp’s first facility in Southeast Asia, continue to attract FDI

By Hannah Rafee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALING JAYA (June 3): Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd continues to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) with its latest addition, Nasdaq-listed medical device giant Insulet Corp. Insulet Corp’s latest manufacturing facility will be built in AME’s newest industrial park, namely i-TechValley in SiLC, Johor Baru....

Community Policy