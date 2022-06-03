AME Elite’s industrial parks secure Insulet Corp’s first facility in Southeast Asia, continue to attract FDI

Click here to read the full article. With so much uncertainty disrupting the footwear industry, Keen is relying on its values to forge ahead. Speaking with FN, Steve McCallion, SVP of global marketing and creative at Keen, explained how sustainability — as well as smart decision-making around supply chain issues and inflation — has largely driven its recent successes. And several of the Portland, Ore.-based company’s purpose-driven efforts have resonated widely. For example, Keen encouraged the outdoor industry in March to support its initiative to help Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced from their homes, a result of the Russian invasion of...

BUSINESS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO