AME Elite’s industrial parks secure Insulet Corp’s first facility in Southeast Asia, continue to attract FDI
PETALING JAYA (June 3): Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd continues to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) with its latest addition, Nasdaq-listed medical device giant Insulet Corp. Insulet Corp’s latest manufacturing facility will be built in AME’s newest industrial park, namely i-TechValley in SiLC, Johor Baru....www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0