Fremont County, ID

Upper Valley Crime Log

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:27 p.m. Island Park. Grizzly bear and cub. 5:06 p.m. Motorcycle went off side of 47. Thirty feet off roadway...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Police Share Persons Of Interest Images In South Idaho Homicide

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of persons of interest in the homicide of a man at a southeast Idaho rest stop three weeks ago. On June 2, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a homicide case and shared images on its official Facebook page of potential suspects. These persons of interest were captured on camera visiting the Lane Clark Hill rest area near milepost 356, just outside the community of Ririe, Idaho, and around the time 36-year-old Morey Pelton was found deceased on May 13, 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Police ask help in locating missing teen

The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith. Smith was last seen at her residence on N. 5th West St. in Rexburg Thursday night. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a teal jacket. Anyone who may have information...
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening with the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster

The city of Rexburg spent Saturday in remembrance of the disastrous day on June 5, 1976. The started off early as dozens as marathon runners filled the streets running from the dam site to Smith park in down town Rexburg. The post Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘They ate the whole bag:’ A variety of birds came calling when I put out oranges

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madison selectmen say STRs illegal; attorney weighs in

MADISON — Selectmen say short-term rentals are illegal in residential areas and the planning board seeks to change that in 2023, was the upshot of Wednesday’s planning board meeting featuring the planning board’s Attorney Laura Spector-Morgan. Wednesday’s meeting drew about 20 people to the elementary school.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Warm today with weekend storms

High pressure to our south will deliver warm temperatures for Friday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, today, mainly in highlands and mainly clouds, with a highs in the lower 70's for mountains and upper 70's for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Winds gusts at 20-30 MPH. An area of low...

