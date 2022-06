Merchants have complained about the attempted use of fake $100 bills. Image provided / Elkhart Police Department

ELKHART — Police are warning merchants and others to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills.

The Elkhart Police Department said it has received reports from local merchants regarding the fake bills. In these instances, an individual or individuals have attempted to pay for merchandise with fake $100 bills, which have printed “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top. All the fake bills have the same serial number.