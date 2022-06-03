Downtown rail interchange to be moved

The Elkhart and Western Railroad plans to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and relocate interchange track used by EWR and Norfolk Southern by moving it into an industrial area, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The railroad interchange in downtown Elkhart will be moved under a $5.2 million project announced Thursday.

The Elkhart and Western Railroad plans to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and relocate interchange track used by EWR and Norfolk Southern by moving it into an industrial area on the city's west side, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Improvements also include upgrading the line from unregulated to Class 1 safety standards, expanding rail siding capacity and replacing the surface of three grade crossings.