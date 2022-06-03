ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

Marrow donor search for Freetown man to hit Portuguese events; Azoreans make for best odds

By Matthew Ferreira, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — As the search continues to find a suitable donor for Freetown-Lakeville Regional Middle School history teacher and Freetown resident Paul Couto — who needs bone marrow desperately after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March — organizers behind the #CoutoStrong movement hope that having a presence at the upcoming Fall River Day of Portugal festival starting on June 9, and New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in August will boost the odds of success. (See below for details.)

Organizer and close family friend Alicia Bredberg is hopeful her tactics will pay off, as the search for Couto's potential donor is especially complicated due to the 54-year-old's genetic makeup. "Paul is full-blooded Portuguese, and because he's from the Azores, his DNA is very specific," Bredberg said. "The preliminary search through Be The Match — which I believe is at 5.9 million registered donors — yielded zero results."

Bredberg said Couto is now finished with his chemotherapy treatment and was officially put on the bone marrow transplant list on Friday of last week. "It wiped out his bone marrow," she said of Couto's chemotherapy. "He needs the transplant before July or else the cancer will regrow in his marrow."

Look who's moving on up!: Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates

At the Day of Portugal and Feast of the Blessed Sacrament events, Bredberg said the team plans to set up booths where members will be ready to put the 500 swab kits from Be The Match to use. Aside from hoping those efforts yield results, Bredberg says she's been exhausting any possibility she can think of as she fights the clock to find Couto a donor. "I've been in touch with Facebook groups, Portuguese clubs and churches, door-knocking...," she said. "I put 200 flyers up around downtown New Bedford and Market Basket with my daughter. We've been trying anything we can think of."

While Bredberg says the events should provide ample public visibility, anyone who wishes to see if they could be a match for Couto can do so on their own time by texting "CoutoStrong" to the number 61474. A link will be sent in response leading to instructions on how to have a swab kit sent to your home, which can then be sent back in for testing.

Catch up: Seeking bone marrow donor for longtime Freetown-Lakeville teacher Paul Couto

In the meantime, there is hope that a suitable donor may have already submitted a sample that is yet to be examined. Last month, Bredberg and others set up an event at Freetown-Lakeville Regional Middle School to collect samples from potential matches. "We had a huge turnout. Those samples that we collected haven't been processed yet — they take six weeks," Bredberg said. "Paul also had a relative come in from the Azores, so they're going to expedite the process on that swab."

Get artsy: Take a look at some of the murals in New Bedford

According to Be The Match , the likelihood of a patient finding a matching bone marrow donor or cord blood unit on the organization's registry typically ranges from 29% to 79% depending on ethnic background — with:

  • 29% odds for "Black or African American;"
  • 47% for "Asian or Pacific Islander;"
  • 48% for Hispanic or Latino;"
  • and 79% for "White."

The site does not list information on more specific ethnic groups. It does note that there is a need to increase the ethnic diversity of the donors in the Be The Match database.

If you go

Look for the #CoutoStrong booth at either of the events below to submit a swab on the spot. Be The Match will contact you if you are found to be a suitable match as a bone marrow donor. As noted by organizers, men of Portuguese descent — especially of the Azores — are particularly encouraged due to the increased chances of being a match for Paul Couto. However, even those who are not found to be a match for Couto may still be the rare match for another patient in need.

WHAT: Day of Portugal Fall River

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12

WHERE: The City Gates (near waterfront, Battleship Cove)

____

WHAT: 106th Annual Feast of the Blessed Sacrament

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 7

WHERE: Surrounding area of 50 Madeira Ave., New Bedford

____

Get a swab kit sent to your home, anytime:

Check to see if you're a match on your own time by texting "CoutoStrong" to the number 61474. A link will be sent in response leading to instructions on how to have a swab kit sent to your home to be submitted for testing.

Going the extra mile to save a life

Next, read up on New Bedford man Zachary Boyer, who was still a teen when he signed up in 2012 to be a bone marrow donor and has suddenly come up as someone's match. Click here for his story.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Marrow donor search for Freetown man to hit Portuguese events; Azoreans make for best odds

