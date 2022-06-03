ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Trump Endorses Candidate For Wisconsin Governor

By Robert Kennedy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WTAQ ) – It’s a move that could have a big impact in the race for Wisconsin Governor. Former President Donald Trump...

Challenge Made to Michels’ Gubernatorial Ballot Signatures

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission this weekend, alleging Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels does not have enough valid signatures under state law to get on the primary ballot in August. The official complaint challenging the Republican, centers around Michels’ nomination...
Opinion | GOP obstruction knows no bounds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
Ron Johnson Won’t Protect Wisconsin From Gun Violence, But I Will

It’s been devastating to see the news of the shocking number of mass shootings taking place across the country. Almost every day we see more and more people dying because of senseless, preventable acts of gun violence. From the shooting in downtown Milwaukee, to the terrible tragedy in Uvalde, and most recent shootings in Tulsa and Racine, we’re seeing one of our nation’s biggest epidemics on full display, and Ron Johnson refuses to do anything about it.
Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
Wisconsin Schools Strategize on Best Use of COVID Relief Funds

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin Schools received nearly $2.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds since the onset of the pandemic, and nearly $2 billion of that hasn’t been spent, according to a report from Wisconsin Policy Forum. Sara Shaw is a senior researcher with that group. “I...
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
Select Wisconsin Guard Members Retrace Red Arrow’s Historic Path in France

The following article was written by National Guard Staff Sargent Alice Ripberger. Two women in the small French village of Juvigny paused to talk to a group of Americans looking at battle maps and excitedly taking photos of an empty gravel road and lush spring wheat fields. A translator explained...
Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
Rolling power outage warning

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This summer brings with it the unpopular potential for rolling power outages. That warning tonight to Wisconsin power companies from the organization that oversees electrical needs across the Midwest. The Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) has Wisconsin in a high-risk category for energy emergencies now through...
Wisconsin Campground Seeing More Visitors

Wisconsin’s Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said occupancy rates at Bay Shore Campground went from 32% in 2015 to about 57% last year. “Prior to Memorial weekend, we were full Wednesday morning already. That’s unprecedented. Typically Thursday, maybe Friday morning, we’re full. To be full three days in advance of the holiday weekend, that’s awesome,” Kriese told a local report.
