A 62-year-old Oshkosh man is facing OWI and fleeing charges after leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy on a short chase late Saturday night. The deputy pulled the man over for a speeding violation on State Highway 23 at County Highway W in the Town of Forest at 11:45 pm. The deputy identified the driver and suspected he had been consuming alcohol. The suspect’s vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens. After a nearly 2 mile chase the suspect pulled to a stop and was taken into custody. He was arrested for his 5th OWI, fleeing, and was cited for speeding. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the pursuit.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO