ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Law roundup: BOLO for the Garbage Pail Kids

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A group of people, possibly teenagers, briefly terrorized the various garbage receptacles of a Kalispell alleyway. A caller told Kalispell Police officers that they spotted a black truck tear through the alleyway, hitting garbage cans as it went.

The pickup turned around, possibly hitting a dumpster, the caller said. They thought that one of the garbage receptacles ended up bouncing off of a neighbor’s truck, though they were unsure if there was any damage.

Responding officers checked out the alley, but could not locate the truck.

A black dog constantly running free around a neighborhood had one resident asking for help from animal control.

A thief broke into a trailer left at a job site over the weekend, stealing items.

Someone passed a distraught individual sitting on the curb and while they didn’t offer any help, they did contact the police, asking for a mental health or security check.

A property owner asked for law enforcement help in removing the grey personal vehicle left behind by a previous tenant. The owner told police that they had recently evicted the renter.

Perhaps channeling Alfred Hitchcock, a resident told police that he thought he saw a car pull up to his neighbor’s and someone hop out to grab a package off of the porch. Upon further conversation, the man acknowledged not actually seeing a theft. He agreed to call back if any other clues turned up.

And speaking of Hitchcock, it wasn’t quite “Rear Window,” but someone searching for an apartment online came across a photo they believed showed a murder. Photographs attached to the listing depicted two people slumped in chairs. While there was no blood and no weapons, the individuals’ faces were blacked out.

Officers investigated and determined the faces were obscured for privacy reasons.

A mother told police that her 18-year-old daughter was in a car with a male peer who was smoking marijuana. Moreover, her daughter also had smoked marijuana. She said a school resource officer already had spoken with the pair.

An individual wandering around a store asking for quarters left an employee feeling uneasy. They asked that police remove the person.

Someone staying in a room in town told police that people in the adjoining rooms were trying to get into his area. When he called the front desk, they told him the room next to his was empty. But he said he could hear multiple people and see his door lock moving.

Officers spoke with the building’s maintenance staff and confirmed that the adjoining room was vacant. The caller seemed OK with that explanation.

A 911 caller reported a lot of homeless people in the area.

Wandering chickens sparked the ire of one resident, who asked for police help in keeping the birds corralled. The chickens belonged to her neighbor and constantly came into her yard and onto her porch.

She asked officers for help in researching the city’s zoning laws and any codes that regulated the keeping of chickens. She also wanted to know what, if any, recourse she had.

The manager of a store contacted police after a customer busted the business’ chip reader when employees refused to refund his money. He then fled on foot. The manager said that it looked as though the man had a holster on his right hip and asked for officers to swing by in person as several of his employees were afraid to leave the building.

Officers spoke with a man who drove up on a dirt bike and parked on a sidewalk.

A dog owner asked for police help with a neighbor’s miniature schnauzer. Their pet husky and German shepherd mix had gotten into a fight with the other dog. The schnauzer’s owner refused to keep it on a leash.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found

On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
TROY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

SWAT deployed to Missoula home

Missoula Police have deployed a SWAT team to Black Pine Trail about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning for a person barricaded in a house. The incident started Wednesday evening but involves only one person and is not a hostage situation, according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold. Police officers in body...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended

A Helena city judge fined Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen $500 on Thursday for illegally driving past a school bus stopped to board children, according to court records. A police citation notes the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign displayed. The Municipal Court judge suspended $400 of the fine and the charge will be […] The post Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Standoff Suspect Gets $250,000 Bond After Making Gun Threats

52 year-old Scott McKinney is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on $250,000 bond after allegedly threatening at least one individual with a gun and creating a standoff with law enforcement that lasted almost two days. McKinney appeared in Missoula Justice Court before Judge Landee Holloway on Friday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer. Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolo#Smoking Marijuana#Zoning Laws#Mental Health#Murder#Kalispell Police
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Additional response teams arrive to assist with standoff in South Hills

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 11:50 A.M. Additional response teams have arrived to assist at the scene of the standoff taking place on Black Pine Trail in the South Hills Thursday. Right now, the explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) and the improvised explosive device (IED) response teams have arrived, our reporter on scene said.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating after items stolen from Heritage Center

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is investigating after many items were stolen from the Heritage Center between April and May of this year. Stolen items include beaded moccasins, jewelry, spears, Native American regalia and other miscellaneous items from the souvenir shop. A reward of $1,500 is being offered by...
BROWNING, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Stabbing Suspect Flees From Missoula Police, Resists Arrest

On May 28, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Missoula Police Department officers were called to a report of a male with a stab wound on the premises of Missoula Fresh Market on Reserve. Officers responded and located the male laying on his side in a grassy area on the north end of the parking lot.
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy