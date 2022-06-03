Giving roundup: Scholarships, a new name, promotions and new zoo hours

Here's a quick look at what's happening with our local nonprofits.

Bighorn Cares accepting grant applications from Coachella Valley nonprofits

As of June 1, Bighorn Golf Club Charities is accepting grant applications from Coachella Valley nonprofits looking to fund specific new projects that will benefit underserved citizens.

Since its creation in 2014, Bighorn Cares has gifted more than $4.2 million to qualified nonprofits through 483 grants.

"There are countless nonprofits in the Coachella Valley that need financial assistance for specific projects, and we invite them to apply for a Bighorn Cares grant," said Bighorn Cares chairman Joe Kirby . "Bighorn is an extremely philanthropic private club, and it's a pleasure to support as many organizations as we can through this program, knowing that it's the individuals and families that ultimately benefit."

To apply for a grant, visit bighorncares.com ; email completed applications to Kelly Levy at klevy@bighorngolf.com . Applications are due July 1.

Shadow Hills High School students receive scholarships from Indio Rotary

The Indio Rotary Club is a major supporter of Desert Sands Schools . The organization works annually with students at Shadow Hills High School in the classroom, on the sports fields and in efforts to assist in preparing young people to succeed in the workplace and in the world.

In a recent awards ceremony at the school, a group of community organizations awarded scholarship funds to the 2022 graduates. Indio Rotary presented seven scholarships amounting to $6,500. Those receiving them were Miranda Banda , Jennifer Dimas-Alcaraz , Amanda Gutierrez , Jacquelynn Perez , Leslie Rivas-Bautista , Megan Gibbons , Zabdi Cruz .

Plans are already underway to fundraise for next year's round of scholarships. indiorotary.org

Movers and shakers at Modernism Week

Modernism Week, the annual festival that highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, design and vintage culture in Greater Palm Springs announced that Lisa Vossler Smith has been promoted to CEO, effective Wednesday. Smith has been executive director of the nonprofit since 2013.

"Lisa is an outstanding individual and a significant asset to our organization," said William Kopelk , chairman of the Modernism Week board of directors. "She did an outstanding job running the organization during the pandemic, when we adjusted our business model to adapt to the national crisis. We have the utmost confidence in her abilities and look forward to working with her in her new role as CEO."

In addition to Smith, Modernism Week also promoted from within four new directors to support her by overseeing various aspects of the business. The new senior management team consists of Davy Aker , director of e-commerce; John Miraglia , director of operations and controller; Sara Dawson , director of sponsorship; and Alex Addrisi , director of partner events. modernismweek.com

Waring International Piano Competition announces new name

The Waring International Piano Competition announced Tuesday that its board of directors have voted to change the organization's name to The Palm Springs International Piano Competition (PSIPC) . The reason given was to take advantage of Palm Springs' international appeal.

Waring chair and CEO Peggy Cravens said: "The Waring's name was a true reflection of the competition's beginning roots when the renowned piano virtuoso Virginia Waring was concertizing and known throughout the world for her always elegant and truly exciting piano performances. She would be pleased to know that her namesake organization is both updating its name and expanding and enriching its repertoire to encompass all musical styles as well as classical."

The nonprofit's recently elected president, Joe Giarrusso , said: "The board and staff want to continue their mission to educate and engage a younger generation of music lovers to the beauty of classical music as well as all music styles. I feel the name 'Palm Springs International Piano Competition' will be the beginning of that effort." vwipc.org

Living Desert resumes summer hours on June 1

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens transitioned to summer operating hours on Wednesday. Guests can now experience the wildlife habitats and gardens from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily, with last admission at 12:30 p.m.

Hours for the new Rhino Savanna habitat and Tennity Wildlife Hospital will also be 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while giraffe feedings will occur between 8 a.m. and noon. The Desert Plant Conservation Center will remain open and animal connections will continue throughout the summer; guests are encouraged to check the daily schedule for specific times, available at LivingDesert.org and onsite. Private safari tours are also available daily by advanced reservation.

"We want to thank our community for another record-breaking season filled with exciting new additions and events, like Rhino Savanna and Glow in the Park," said Erin Scott , senior manager of brand, marketing and communications for The Living Desert. "Our summer hours offer a great opportunity for guests to take advantage of the extra hour in the early morning before the heat of the day." livingdesert.org

Does your nonprofit have news? Email giving@desertsun.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Giving roundup: Scholarships, a new name, promotions and new zoo hours