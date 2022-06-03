ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Giving roundup: Scholarships, a new name, promotions and new zoo hours

By Desert Sun staff
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Here's a quick look at what's happening with our local nonprofits.

Bighorn Cares accepting grant applications from Coachella Valley nonprofits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDDYs_0fz7vnYp00

As of June 1, Bighorn Golf Club Charities is accepting grant applications from Coachella Valley nonprofits looking to fund specific new projects that will benefit underserved citizens.

Since its creation in 2014, Bighorn Cares has gifted more than $4.2 million to qualified nonprofits through 483 grants.

"There are countless nonprofits in the Coachella Valley that need financial assistance for specific projects, and we invite them to apply for a Bighorn Cares grant," said Bighorn Cares chairman Joe Kirby . "Bighorn is an extremely philanthropic private club, and it's a pleasure to support as many organizations as we can through this program, knowing that it's the individuals and families that ultimately benefit."

To apply for a grant, visit bighorncares.com ; email completed applications to Kelly Levy at klevy@bighorngolf.com . Applications are due July 1.

Shadow Hills High School students receive scholarships from Indio Rotary

The Indio Rotary Club is a major supporter of Desert Sands Schools . The organization works annually with students at Shadow Hills High School in the classroom, on the sports fields and in efforts to assist in preparing young people to succeed in the workplace and in the world.

In a recent awards ceremony at the school, a group of community organizations awarded scholarship funds to the 2022 graduates. Indio Rotary presented seven scholarships amounting to $6,500. Those receiving them were Miranda Banda , Jennifer Dimas-Alcaraz , Amanda Gutierrez , Jacquelynn Perez , Leslie Rivas-Bautista , Megan Gibbons , Zabdi Cruz .

Plans are already underway to fundraise for next year's round of scholarships. indiorotary.org

Movers and shakers at Modernism Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KbGx_0fz7vnYp00

Modernism Week, the annual festival that highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, design and vintage culture in Greater Palm Springs announced that Lisa Vossler Smith has been promoted to CEO, effective Wednesday. Smith has been executive director of the nonprofit since 2013.

"Lisa is an outstanding individual and a significant asset to our organization," said William Kopelk , chairman of the Modernism Week board of directors. "She did an outstanding job running the organization during the pandemic, when we adjusted our business model to adapt to the national crisis. We have the utmost confidence in her abilities and look forward to working with her in her new role as CEO."

In addition to Smith, Modernism Week also promoted from within four new directors to support her by overseeing various aspects of the business. The new senior management team consists of Davy Aker , director of e-commerce; John Miraglia , director of operations and controller; Sara Dawson , director of sponsorship; and Alex Addrisi , director of partner events. modernismweek.com

Waring International Piano Competition announces new name

The Waring International Piano Competition announced Tuesday that its board of directors have voted to change the organization's name to The Palm Springs International Piano Competition (PSIPC) . The reason given was to take advantage of Palm Springs' international appeal.

Waring chair and CEO Peggy Cravens said: "The Waring's name was a true reflection of the competition's beginning roots when the renowned piano virtuoso Virginia Waring was concertizing and known throughout the world for her always elegant and truly exciting piano performances. She would be pleased to know that her namesake organization is both updating its name and expanding and enriching its repertoire to encompass all musical styles as well as classical."

The nonprofit's recently elected president, Joe Giarrusso , said: "The board and staff want to continue their mission to educate and engage a younger generation of music lovers to the beauty of classical music as well as all music styles. I feel the name 'Palm Springs International Piano Competition' will be the beginning of that effort." vwipc.org

Living Desert resumes summer hours on June 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ks8Ow_0fz7vnYp00

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens transitioned to summer operating hours on Wednesday. Guests can now experience the wildlife habitats and gardens from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily, with last admission at 12:30 p.m.

Hours for the new Rhino Savanna habitat and Tennity Wildlife Hospital will also be 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while giraffe feedings will occur between 8 a.m. and noon. The Desert Plant Conservation Center will remain open and animal connections will continue throughout the summer; guests are encouraged to check the daily schedule for specific times, available at LivingDesert.org and onsite. Private safari tours are also available daily by advanced reservation.

"We want to thank our community for another record-breaking season filled with exciting new additions and events, like Rhino Savanna and Glow in the Park," said Erin Scott , senior manager of brand, marketing and communications for The Living Desert. "Our summer hours offer a great opportunity for guests to take advantage of the extra hour in the early morning before the heat of the day." livingdesert.org

Does your nonprofit have news? Email giving@desertsun.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Giving roundup: Scholarships, a new name, promotions and new zoo hours

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 500 free swim lessons donated to Desert Recreation District

Desert Recreation District will once again be offering swim lesson scholarships for children living in the Coachella Valley thanks to funding from the Kaiser Permanente Foundation. Kaiser Permanente presented a check of $84,150 to DRD at the Operation Splash event Saturday morning. It will help fund the 2022 and 2023 swim seasons as part of The post More than 500 free swim lessons donated to Desert Recreation District appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
kcrw.com

Living ‘best gay Black life’ is key for this Palm Springs group

Some call Palm Springs the “gayest town in America,” but many LGBTQ residents of color say there is still a long way to go to uplift diverse communities and remedy the city’s racist past. A growing group called Brothers of the Desert is working to address that issue by empowering Black gay men in Palm Springs and beyond the city’s borders in the Coachella Valley.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Coachella Valley apartments change hands

Three apartment complexes in the Coachella Valley have been sold for $3.8 million. The properties, at 3760 and 4022 E. Calle De Carlos in Palm Springs and 78981 Savanna La Mar Drive in Bermuda Dunes, were bought by a local private investor whose name was not released, according to a CBRE statement.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tell a California College Student to Apply for a $10,000 Stipend

California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and other education advocates around the state are encouraging college students to apply for financial assistance through the Californians for All College Corps program. Over the next two years, 6,500 California students who qualify will receive stipends of $10,000 each year to pay for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Indio, CA
Society
iebusinessdaily.com

Laurel named Riverside mayor’s chief of staff

Elisa Laurel has been named Riverside Mayor Patricia Locke Dawson’s chief of staff. Laurel, who most recently served as public information officer for the Western Riverside Council of Governments, replaces the retired Teresa Rosales, according to a statement on the city’s website. An Inland Empire native and Riverside...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Summer Hours#Charity#Bighorn Cares#Coachella Valley#Bighorncares Com#The Indio Rotary Club#Desert Sands Schools#Shadow Hills High School
thedesertreview.com

Non-profit developer opens Mayfield Ranch subdivision

IMPERIAL – The Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, a non-profit affordable housing developer celebrated National Homeownership Month with the Grand Opening of 64 Self-Help Homes in the Mayfield Ranch subdivision in Imperial. Sixty four hard-working families joined more than 55,000+ families nationwide who have built their home under the Mutual...
IMPERIAL, CA
2022 Election Expert

Riverside County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Riverside County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-county clerk-recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney, sheriff-coroner-public administrator, superintendent of schools, treasurer-tax collector, board of supervisors, county board of education, community college district board, community services district board, sanitary district board, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KABC

Taking Some Hits On the PR Front, Disneyland Giving Californian’s A Break With Summer Discounted Tickets

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
KESQ News Channel 3

Customers are frustrated with the delay in receiving their prescriptions from local pharmacies

Frequent customers of pharmaceutical companies like Walgreens have been faced with concerns about receiving their prescriptions because the hours of operations have changed. This week a Walgreens Pharmacy on Vista Chino and Sunrise Way has been closed and is now open today. The employees are attempting to fill all of their client's prescriptions. Customers are The post Customers are frustrated with the delay in receiving their prescriptions from local pharmacies appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California lawmakers mull buying out farmers to save water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California's rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy