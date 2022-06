Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement over her festive hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, it has been reported. The pop star originally released the track in 1994 and has gone on to become a modern Christmas classic. In 2019, it hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US for the first time, repeating the feat on the Official UK Singles Chart the following year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO