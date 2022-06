Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates hasn’t shown up at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. USA Today reported that Bates has no plans to sign the one-year, $12.91 million franchise tag. Jessie Bates is looking for a long-term deal. While there has been reported mutual interest to get a long term deal done, it was telling when the Bengals drafted Safety Daxton Hill in the first round and another in the fifth round. This situation could open up the door for a Bengals trade of Safety Jessie Bates.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO