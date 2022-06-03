After mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests covid positive

A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
Videos of Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing to tremble and fidget in public have sparked many rumors about his declining health. Now, a recent U.S. intelligence report says Putin is suffering from cancer. According to Newsweek, the U.S. intelligence community produced its fourth comprehensive assessment at the end of May...
After the first world war, workers wanted a peace dividend for their sacrifices. Within three years they got it. Almost every industrialised nation – with the exception of Japan – accepted the newly established International Labour Organization’s call to limit working hours to eight a day and 48 a week. While most developed countries enacted legislation to achieve these aims, Britain, along with the United States and Italy, did so through collective agreements.
VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil has initiated discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aimed at eventually allowing it to use nuclear fuel in a submarine for the first time, the U.N. watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday. Brazil plans to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine under a...
Comments / 0