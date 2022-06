The red-hot housing market is making it especially unlikely for younger Americans to buy homes anytime soon. A new survey by Money and Morning Consult, a decision intelligence company, found that 48% of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) and 44% of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) say they are less likely to buy a home given the state of the housing market over the last two years. That’s compared to 30% of baby boomers and 38% of people overall.

