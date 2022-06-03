ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NYC Elections Official Allegedly Had Workers Do ‘Physical Assessments' to Get Jobs

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former New York City elections official admitted to having an intern and another subordinate perform "physical fitness assessments" — which included wrestling holds and body part measurements — in order to help them get jobs, according to court documents. Steven Richman, the former general counsel of...

Bloomberg warns that America’s public school system is failing, places some of the blame at teachers unions

Michael Bloomberg warned that the public school system is failing and parents are “voting with their feet” in an op-ed published on Thursday. The op-ed titled, “A Wake Up Call for Public Education,” described the public education system as “failing” and noted that K-12 public school enrollment is rapidly declining across the country.
US News and World Report

Prosecutors: Ex-Port Authority Commissioner Pleads Guilty

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former carpenters’ union official who once served on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board of commissioners has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey said George Laufenberg pleaded guilty Friday in federal...
New Jersey Globe

Laufenberg admits he bilked union pension fund

George R. Laufenberg, a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he embezzled about $140,000 from the $2 billion Northeast Carpenter’s Union Pension Fund he ran. The 72-year-old Wall resident admitted to stealing the pension funds and...
FBI Most Wanted Targets Indian Households in Westchester

NEW YORK, NY — Dagoberto Ramirez-Soto, a known member of the Latin Kings, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a string of burglaries targeting Asian business owners in Westchester County, New York, and Fort Lee, New Jersey. He is also wanted for allegedly making false statements to the FBI.
CBS New York

State lawmakers pass bill capping NYC classroom capacity

NEW YORK -- New York state lawmakers have passed a bill that will shrink the size of New York City public school classrooms.If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would cap the size of kindergarten through third grade classes to 20 students, fourth through eighth grade classrooms to 23 students, and high school classrooms to 25 students.The measure would be phased in over five years.Mayor Eric Adams is opposed to the bill, calling it an "unfunded mandate."
New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
Thrillist

Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
AOC Holds Virtual Town Hall for NY-14 Constituents, Discusses Redistricting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) held a town hall on Friday, May 27, to discuss how the latest redistricting maps approved by a court-appointed special master on May 20, 2022, have impacted her constituents in The Bronx and Queens. As reported, the approval of the latest redistricting maps concludes a long...
Daily News

In the Trust we trust: Public Housing Preservation Trust can deliver for beleaguered NYCHA residents

In the waning hours of their session, the Assembly and Senate did something very big and potentially very good: They advanced the single best plan on the table to potentially save a falling-apart New York City Housing Authority whose residents have been plagued for a generation by leaks, mold, lead paint, rodents, broken elevators, broken boilers and, more than anything, a broken and ...
