Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date: When is the RE4 Remake coming out?

While the announcement for Resident Evil 4 Remake undoubtedly stole the show, people shouldn’t forget Resident Evil Village for the upcoming PSVR2. Horror fans and people who want to get stepped on by Lady D and her vampire daughters will finally get what they want as Resident Evil Village has just been announced for the PSVR2. While a release date has not yet been announced, the game will unlikely come out this year as the PSVR2 itself will likely not come out until 2023. If you can’t wait until then, you can make use of the fan-made mod that brings VR support to the original release version of the game. That mod isn’t something to scoff at, either, with many fans saying that the modder actually does a better job in bringing games to VR than many other official VR port games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO