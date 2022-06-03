ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date: When is the RE4 Remake coming out?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally confirmed, and its announcement came with a release date. Leon is back to save Ashley all over again. Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date: March 24, 2023. Resident Evil 4 Remake will be coming to PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X on...

