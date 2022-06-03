ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Foreigners Shred GOP's 'Door' Solution To Mass Shootings In 'Daily Show' Bit

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

The Daily Show ” quizzed foreigners about gun violence in their home countries to figure out how to deal with “America’s door problem.”

The comedy program went to New York’s Times Square to chat with tourists in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including a massacre at an elementary school, that has placed renewed pressure on lawmakers for gun control. Many elected Republicans, such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), have claimed that the issue comes down to too many or too few doors in schools.

“The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta asked passersby from India, Poland, Ireland, France, Colombia and the U.K. about the U.S.’s uniquely high rate of mass shootings.

“All they wanted to talk about was guns,” Kosta said.

Watch their reactions below after Kosta proposes the door solution:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 66

Lou Cummings
3d ago

The best protection is guns. 100% of gun control politicians are protected by them. That's what we need in our schools and nothing less.

Reply(35)
16
Pato Smith
14h ago

Anything that’ll keep the NRA money in the pockets of republicans is a good solution according to the GOP. Bought and paid for by the NRA!

Reply
2
