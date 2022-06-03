ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

India Mahdavi renders her most iconic piece in all-white for Athens’ Carwan Gallery

By Laura May Todd
Wallpaper*
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was, of all things, a magazine article that sparked the idea that led to designer India Mahdavi’s latest exhibition. In 2018, The New Yorker published a sprawling report on current research being done on ruins unearthed from Greek and Roman archaeological sites. The conclusion these archaeologists had reached after decades...

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Modern Living Room Designs and Features That Make Them Special?

Modern living room designs are easy to identify because they have a certain look? Modern living rooms are characterized by a series of key features that set a certain type of ambiance. By exploring some of the distinctive features of modern living room designs you can see how best to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alber Elbaz
domino

The Windowless Kitchen in This Traditional London Home Holds a Colorful Surprise

Back in the 18th century, London’s mews houses were less than desirable. The two- or three-story buildings, usually tucked away behind a grand mansion, once served as horse stables and later mechanic’s garages. Today they’re prime real estate. “They were overlooked for decades. Now everyone wants one,” says Angus Buchanan, creative director of design firm Buchanan Studio—and that includes his wife and studio cofounder Charlotte’s parents. The couple spends the majority of their time in Wiltshire, about a two-hour drive from London, but they wanted a place in the city where they could visit a few times a month to see Charlotte and her two sisters, plus their many grandchildren.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Sculpture#The New Yorker#Greek
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs to infuse Japandi aesthetics into your modern home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. These furniture designs are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Sanlorenzo Unveils Two Innovative New Yachts at the Venice Boat Show

Click here to read the full article. During this week’s Salone Nautico Venezia, or Venice Boat Show, Sanlorenzo Yachts announced two new yachts that would appear in the fall. This nautical preview includes the SD90/s, the entry-level model in its SD line, and the SP110, which is part of the Italian builder’s new “smart performance” segment. The company announced the two models at the Palazzo Franchetti, part of Venice’s Biennale Arte 2022.  Sanlorenzo is a sponsor of the Italian Pavilion. Italian architect and Sanlorenzo’s director of art Piero Lissoni created an installation/gathering point at the Biennale called the Arena. Lissoni was also...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

Stylish, green, available: Antique furniture is new again

There’s always been a taste for antique furnishings. These days, a widely acquired taste. Antiques are hot partly because of supply chain delays and higher prices for many custom or mass-market pieces. There’s also the public’s turn toward sustainability: Environmentally-conscious buyers are averse to throwaway furniture, and are trying to reuse and recycle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Francis Ford Coppola and 50th Anniversary ‘Godfather’ Edition to Open Italy’s Taormina Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The freshly restored 50th anniversary edition of “The Godfather,” with director Francis Ford Coppola in tow, is set to open Italy’s Taormina Film Festival on June 26. Paramount’s latest restoration of what is arguably one of the greatest films of all time, conducted under Coppola’s watchful eye, will be kicking off the eastern Sicilian fest in its spectacular 8,000-seat ancient Greek theater in the shadow of the island’s active Mount Etna volcano. The 50th edition of “The Godfather” was released in U.S. theaters in February to robust box office results and subsequently played in the...
MOVIES
yankodesign.com

Stefano Boeri’s Vertical Forest in Milan gets its own dedicated LEGO version!

Made from a staggering 2980 LEGO pieces, this mini replica of Boeri’s The Vertical Forest comes with 5 stories, residents, and an abundance of LEGO plants!. Stefano Boeri has carved a name for himself as one of the most talented contemporary architects. Embracing greenery as not an accessory but rather as an important tool, Boeri makes buildings that are vertical forests, with more plants than residents. The idea is to have a balance between urban settings and the environment itself, with the building being a miniature biosphere that cleanses the air around it, cuts sunlight, and becomes a beautiful emerald in a sea of concrete. Celebrating Boeri’s designs is TheCasleFan, a LEGO builder who has created a tiny replica of Boeri’s Milan project. The building is a scaled-down caricature of the original 2014 structure called Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest in Italian.
DESIGN
Fast Company

See how the iconic Airstream has evolved over the past 90 years

Like a silver torpedo barreling down the highway, the Airstream trailer is an iconic sight on American roads. The streamlined curving aluminum shell is instantly recognizable, partly because the design has remained nearly constant throughout the company’s nine decades in business. But despite their distinct appearance, the trailers and...
JACKSON CENTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy