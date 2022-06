Multiple Tampa Bay Rays players declined to join their teammates in wearing rainbow logos on their uniforms to celebrate Pride Night during a game over the weekend. In a Saturday night game against the Chicago White Sox, Rays players Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson each declined to wear uniforms featuring rainbow logos to show support for the LGBTQ community, CNN reports.

TAMPA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO