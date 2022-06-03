ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

‘It’s the place to be on Thursday nights’

By KERRI SANDAINE Of the TRIBUNE
 3 days ago
Denice Strohmaier, of Lewiston, picks out some fresh kale from Amber Frary’s vegetable stand Thursday at the Clarkston Farmers Market at Beachview Park in Clarkston. Austin Johnson/Tribune

Beachview Park was buzzing Thursday for the return of the Clarkston Farmers Market, which runs through Sept. 15.

A wide variety of arts, crafts, fresh food and live music drew a good-sized crowd to the park, and vendors and customers alike agreed switching the event from Saturday mornings to a weeknight was the right call.

“It’s the place to be on Thursday nights,” said Danielle Evans, market manager. “I’ve gotten so many new vendors this year who said Saturdays didn’t work for them. We live in a recreation mecca, and people are busy on the weekends with baseball, soccer and going to the river. The turnout tonight is better than I’ve ever seen on a Saturday.”

Several vendors said they prefer the new schedule because they don’t have to compete with the popular farmers market in Moscow. Some customers said the Beachview Park vibe is more relaxed than other venues because they don’t have to worry about their kids getting lost.

“I like that it’s local,” said Leah Mullen, of Clarkston. “It’s definitely family-friendly.”

Business was brisk on the warm spring evening, before ominous clouds and thunder rolled into town. Jewelry, photography, tie-dye attire and other homemade goods were on display among the 23 vendors at the site. The market will get even bigger as more produce becomes available during the growing season, Evans said. To date, 30 vendors have signed up to participate.

In addition to arts and crafts, several nonprofit groups were on hand to answer questions and offer resources. Master gardeners, 4-H extension offices and early childhood education programs will continue to have a presence at the market, along with the city of Clarkston’s new parks committee, which is gathering input from the community on future improvements.

Vendor Amber Frary, of Clarkston, was selling fresh herbs, resin art and sewn crafts at her booth.

“I like the atmosphere,” Frary said. “There are a lot of nice people here tonight, and the new day frees up our weekends.”

Christy McLean and Rebecca Kallis, both of Lewiston, offered a variety of dehydrated citrus crafts. McLean said she’s glad Clarkston switched to Thursdays because there’s less competition and it allows the entrepreneurs to travel on the weekends.

“Business has been pretty steady tonight,” McLean said. “I love that. I’ve also made a few customer connections.”

A new business from the Ee Ii Ee Ii Oo Ranch in Culdesac had frozen farm-to-table pork and beef for sale. Michelle Heuett-Fluckiger and her daughter said they started selling meat, ranging from bite-size steak to brisket, in February, and this is their first venture into the Clarkston Farmers Market.

“It’s going really well, and we’re pretty excited,” Heuett-Fluckiger said. “We’ll be here every week. This is the big leagues for us, and it’s fun because you get to meet so many people.”

Steve Purcell and his two young grandsons were selling jewelry, polished rocks, bouquets and produce.

“We should have lots of peas next week,” Purcell said. “When they get going, it should be crazy. With all the rain, it’s looking good.”

His grandsons, ages 11 and 12, have been his business partners for six years. They pull weeds, help with inventory and make jewelry. “It’s a blast,” Purcell said.

Before the rain started pouring, Hannah Fay, of Clarkston, spent her time browsing at the booths.

“It’s better than I expected,” she said. “There’s a lot of variety, and I will absolutely come back.”

Bath bombs, soaps, dolls, stickers and knitted items were available at the market, along with dream catchers, books, honey, dog treats and socks. Fruits, flowers and vegetables will be added throughout the summer.

Evans has been at the helm of the market since 2018. Last year, she was sued by the nonprofit organization, but the lawsuit was resolved and ultimately dropped, she said. Everything is flowing smoothly, and she is looking forward to a successful new season on the new night.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout and how things are going,” Evans said. “Obviously, our advertising and word-of-mouth made a difference. It’s working out great, and I’m excited about the summer.”

The farmers market takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through the summer. Restrooms are available, along with ample parking at Clarkston High School, which is across the street.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

