Cambridge Main Street names Knudsen executive director

CAMBRIDGE — The board of directors of Cambridge Main Street has appointed Margaret Knudsen as the organization’s new executive director, effective June 6.

“The Cambridge Main Street Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the hiring of our new executive director, Mrs. Margaret Knudsen. She joins us with over eight years of experience in communications and public relations within the nonprofit sector,” said Karah Bunde, Cambridge Main Street Board of Directors member. “She brings a wealth of knowledge that we are excited to employ as we aggressively pursue the four pillars of the Main Street Organization — Business Development, Organization Development, Streetscape Development, and Market and Promotions Development.”

Cambridge Main Street is charged with economic revitalization of the downtown district of Cambridge with a vision to advance the historic waterfront destination by enriching the lives of residents and visitors through art, entertainment, culture and business opportunities.

Knudsen joins Cambridge Main Street after spending the past six years as a communications and advocacy consultant assisting nonprofit clients with their communications, social media, project management and government affairs work.

“The vibrant downtown is one of the leading reasons my family chose to make Cambridge our home. I’m very excited for the opportunity to champion the mission of Cambridge Main Street and look forward to continuing its revitalization with the power of our amazing volunteers and entrepreneurs,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen lives with her family in the West End of Cambridge. An avid swimmer, she is also a former competitive dinghy sailor and sailing coach.