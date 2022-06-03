ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge Main Street names Knudsen executive director

Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KNq9_0fz7oeMp00

CAMBRIDGE — The board of directors of Cambridge Main Street has appointed Margaret Knudsen as the organization’s new executive director, effective June 6.

“The Cambridge Main Street Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the hiring of our new executive director, Mrs. Margaret Knudsen. She joins us with over eight years of experience in communications and public relations within the nonprofit sector,” said Karah Bunde, Cambridge Main Street Board of Directors member. “She brings a wealth of knowledge that we are excited to employ as we aggressively pursue the four pillars of the Main Street Organization — Business Development, Organization Development, Streetscape Development, and Market and Promotions Development.”

Cambridge Main Street is charged with economic revitalization of the downtown district of Cambridge with a vision to advance the historic waterfront destination by enriching the lives of residents and visitors through art, entertainment, culture and business opportunities.

Knudsen joins Cambridge Main Street after spending the past six years as a communications and advocacy consultant assisting nonprofit clients with their communications, social media, project management and government affairs work.

“The vibrant downtown is one of the leading reasons my family chose to make Cambridge our home. I’m very excited for the opportunity to champion the mission of Cambridge Main Street and look forward to continuing its revitalization with the power of our amazing volunteers and entrepreneurs,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen lives with her family in the West End of Cambridge. An avid swimmer, she is also a former competitive dinghy sailor and sailing coach.

WMDT.com

OC Art League’s ‘Arts Day At the Winery’ exposes community members to the world of art

BERLIN, Md. -Wall art, hand-made jewelry, and crochet garments were just some of the items up for grabs as the Art League of Ocean City hosted the 2nd Annual ‘Arts Day At the Winery‘ at Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery. “We have a great relationship with the winery and we bring the community together here and its a lot of fun,” OC Art League Volunteer Coordinator Aubrey Sizemore said.
Bay Net

The Calvert County School Board Stands With LGBTQ Youth With Latest Resolution

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – To kick off pride month, the Calvert County school board chose to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ students with a resolution that “affirms, supports and values the gender identities and gender expressions and will continue to further efforts in our schools to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive learning environment.”
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
Bay Net

Calvert County Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens To Participate In The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to join children and adults around the world for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) Thursday, June 23. The WLSL is a global event to raise awareness that swimming lessons can help prevent drowning and save lives. All ages and swim experience levels are welcome.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Plans To Restore Brook Trout Population In Anne Arundel

SEVERN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to restore a tributary stream of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County. The tributary being restored, the Jabez Branch, is somewhat of an oddity in Maryland’s Coastal Plain...
SEVERN, MD
WMDT.com

New mental health facility opens in downtown Salisbury, focus on growth/healing

SALISBURY, Md.- A new mental health resource now calls downtown Salisbury home and looks to take a holistic approach to providing healing. The Wellness Center serves those in need of guidance on their life journey and specializes in treating individuals in marginalized communities. Services offered include individual, couples, and family...
SALISBURY, MD
