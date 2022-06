CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Church of the Nazarene will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. June 5, followed by worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Richard Prahl will be preaching on Luke 12:22-34. There will be special music by the Rev. Tim and Cheryl Thompson and the worship team.

Wednesday Bible study meets at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. You will also find the service online, cambridgechurch.org, and Facebook.