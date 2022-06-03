ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powered by ‘Stranger Things,’ Kate Bush Runs up Australia’s Singles Chart

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

Stranger things are happening to Australia’s singles chart this week, as Kate Bush stages a dramatic return with “Running Up That Hill.”

The iconic English singer reenters the ARIA Chart at No. 2 with “Running” (via Warner), her mid-‘80s hit which is resurrected in the fourth and latest season of Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things .

Only Harry Styles ’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), which enters a seventh week at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, outpaces “Running Up That Hill,” which finds a new high.

Originally released as the first single from Hounds Of Love , “Running” peaked at No. 6 in November 1985, according to ARIA.

The top debut on the latest singles survey, for the week commencing June 6, 2022, belongs to Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion , with “True Love” (Columbia/Sony), new at No. 21, while Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa hit the list once again with “Potion” (Columbia/Sony), featuring Young Thug , new at No. 32.

It’s a second consecutive chart double for Styles, with “As It Was” holding the singles chart crown and the British pop singer’s Harry’s House retaining top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart .

Brisbane alternative rock outfit Ball Park Music bag a third No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Weirder & Weirder (Inertia), their seventh album. Weirder is the follow-up to the band’s self-titled album from November 2020, which also peaked at No. 2 and went on to score three ARIA Awards nominations.

British rock legends Def Leppard land a fifth ARIA Top 10 with Diamond Star Halos (USM/Universal), new at No. 3, while Liam Gallagher completes the Top 5 with C’mon You Know (Warner U.K.), new at No. 5. It’s a solo chart best for the former Oasis frontman who, to coincide with the studio album, also drops the live LP Down by the River Thames, the ninth best-selling album on wax this week in Australia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
