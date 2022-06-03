ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Arrests Made in Strong Arm Robbery of Woman Pushing Stroller in Santa Monica

By Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLavonte Anthony Montgomery and Roderick Germell Thompson arrested in connection to May 30 incident. Santa Monica police arrested two suspects wanted in connection to the broad daylight robbery of a mother pushing her infant in a stroller. During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects pushed the victim’s baby...

