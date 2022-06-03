This Is the County in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 558 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 220 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Robertson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Robertson County stands at 456 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the College Station-Bryan metro area, Robertson County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Robertson County, TX 456 77 26,963 4,554 2 Burleson County, TX 369 66 28,310 5,057 3 Brazos County, TX 189 415 27,981 61,332

