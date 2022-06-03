ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Trump Endorses Candidate For Wisconsin Governor

By Robert Kennedy
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WTAQ ) – It’s a move that could have a big impact in the race for Wisconsin Governor. Former President Donald Trump...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Opinion | GOP obstruction knows no bounds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
Urban Milwaukee

State Democrats Push Legislation Changing Gun Laws

With every legislative session since Gov. Tony Evers took office, the governor and Democratic lawmakers have sought legislation that they say could tamp down, at least slightly, the proliferation of firearms in Wisconsin. They’ve been ignored or rebuffed by leaders of the Legislature’s Republican majority each time. Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

New ad from Senate candidate Nelson decries race for cheaper labor

APPLETON — Outagamie County Executive and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson today released his second television ad of the cycle, highlighting his successful work to save jobs at a union paper mill. The ad focuses on Wisconsin’s prized toilet paper manufacturing history as a reason to oppose the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin. The state accounts for 25% of all U.S. cheese production and 48% of specialty cheese production. It ranks #1 for the number of dairy farms -- 23% of all dairy farms in the nation -- and #2 for the number of cows (we have 14% of the dairy cows).
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaq#Republican#State#Gop#Democratic
seehafernews.com

Select Wisconsin Guard Members Retrace Red Arrow’s Historic Path in France

The following article was written by National Guard Staff Sargent Alice Ripberger. Two women in the small French village of Juvigny paused to talk to a group of Americans looking at battle maps and excitedly taking photos of an empty gravel road and lush spring wheat fields. A translator explained...
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against 17 Business Owners Trying To Recoup Losses

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against 17 business owners who were trying to recover their losses from the coronavirus pandemic. They say the pandemic and its resulting precautions forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Society Insurance says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses. The state’s high court ruled unanimously that the insurance policies held by the businesses covered things like fires, but not events like a virus outbreak. This week’s ruling reverses a decision by a judge in Milwaukee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy