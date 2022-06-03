Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 holds two Memorial Day services

Related
Bay Net
DNR Plans To Restore Brook Trout Population In Anne Arundel
SEVERN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to restore a tributary stream of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County. The tributary being restored, the Jabez Branch, is somewhat of an oddity in Maryland’s Coastal Plain...
One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident
ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Bay Net
Alice In Leonardtown Mural Unveiled To The Public
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In 2021, the Leonardtown Arts Council began looking for artists who could paint several murals around the town. One of the requests was for a mural on the storage building across from the Good Earth grocery store. Tom Rogers and Dan Ropp applied and submitted their...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board candidate removes LGBTQ books from library by checking them out
Heather Fletcher, a candidate for the Frederick County Board of Education, checked out all of the books on a display showcasing LGBTQ titles at the Brunswick Public Library in Maryland. The Frederick News Post reports Fletcher walked out of the library with about 20 books after staff declined her request...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe
SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported in Nottingham/Perry Hall on Saturday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the PNC Bank located at Belair Road at Chapel Road (21236) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, authorities learned that someone had been robbed outside of the bank in the 4200-block of Chapel … Continue reading "Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank" The post Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County’s little-known connections to World War II
Sussex County history fascinates me. As I learn more, it's apparent that a significant time period of county history does not get the proper attention it should. While World War II raged in Europe and the Pacific in the early 1940s, there was a lot taking place on the home front in Sussex County.
Wildlife Authorities Remove Black Bear From Tree In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A black bear caused a bit of a scene on Friday in Frederick County on Friday. The bear was spotted outside the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. “There I was coming to the hotel and I said, “Man there’s a bear in the parking lot right there,’” said a man named Shaggy. Onlookers said the bear walked near the hotel’s entrance, its pool and then climbed up a tree. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down. “The bear was sighted trying...
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to six-car pile up on Route 90
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Fire officials say a bicycle falling off a vehicle is to blame for a major pile up Saturday morning. Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) says around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene on Route 90. They say the pile up happened just before the first bridge heading towards Ocean City.
Bay Net
The Calvert County School Board Stands With LGBTQ Youth With Latest Resolution
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – To kick off pride month, the Calvert County school board chose to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ students with a resolution that “affirms, supports and values the gender identities and gender expressions and will continue to further efforts in our schools to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive learning environment.”
Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County’s land and waterways are significantly cleaner this year thanks to those who generously volunteered their time for the Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge. More than 5,200 student and community volunteers and 63 schools participated in 456 litter cleanups throughout Baltimore County during 2021-2022, making this a record year for the annual challenge. The challenge, … Continue reading "Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge" The post Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Breaks Ground
Cambria Hotels continues to expand with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Expected to open in spring of 2024, the four-story, 114-room Cambria will mark the brand's first property in Delaware when it debuts. Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer Pinnacle...
WGAL
Crews battle house fire in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
Baltimore County Schools Announce Series Of June Job Fairs
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From teachers, to cafeteria workers, to bus drivers, to school nurses, Baltimore County Public Schools has plenty of job openings. The district is looking to fill them this month through a series of job fairs and recruitment sessions over June. The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events. Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS: School Nurses Virtual Job Fair Monday, June 6, at 4 – 6 p.m. A virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from BCPS Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will...
wnav.com
Gravity Main Break Causes Wastewater Overflow In Glen Burnie
A break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800 gallon sanitary sewer overflow today in Glen Burnie. The overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Bureau of Utility Operations Sewer Line Repair crews repaired an eight foot section of the main. Signs alerting the community...
Bay Net
Calvert County Public Schools Announces Transportation Changes For School Year 2022-2023
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Transportation plans to implement changes in bus routes, locations, and times for the school year 2022-2023. The changes will impact the students attending Beach Elementary, Calvert Career and Technology Academy (CTA), Calvert High School, and Windy Hill Elementary.
Broken pipe leads to flooded homes in Northwest Baltimore
It’s not supposed to be waterfront property, but a rush of water is what people living along Nortonia Road in Fairmount Park woke up to as the water spilled into their homes.
As Demand Rises, Maryland’s Popular State Park System Continues to Grow
Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County opened in April. The post As Demand Rises, Maryland’s Popular State Park System Continues to Grow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Chesapeake Beach Under Investigation
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Preliminary Investigation...
Suspect charged in Lexington Park shooting, Investigation ongoing
UPDATE 6/3/2022 @4:45 p.m.: Lance Richard Zuniga, age 37 of Lexington Park, has been arrested in connection with the shooting on June 2, 2022, and charged with the following: Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime Reckless Endangerment (two counts) Assault First Degree (seven counts) Assault Second Degree (seven counts) Zuniga remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention […]
