Tucson’s Ni Hao Tea to Open a Store in Chandler

A business called Ni Hao Tea is coming to Chandler . A sign permit issued by the city indicates that Ni Hao Tea will be taking over the former Glacier Snow Sweets & Treats at the Valley Del Sol shopping plaza along 2080 N. Dobson Road .

Owner Kim Zhou confirmed the move with What Now Phoenix this week, adding that she hopes to open her third store in Chandler this summer. Zhou is excited to bring a friendly, welcoming hub for friends to gather to the Valley. It’s why Ni Hao Tea aims to be “your home away from home.”

Zhou was motivated to open her own bubble tea shop after noticing a lack of quality among the options that were available in Tucson. Using only premium tea leaves, Ni Hao Tea is one of Tucson’s most highly regarded bubble tea shops not only for their quality ingredients, but also for their techniques .

Tea is brewed to a precise temperature of 186 degrees Fahrenheit for green teas and 212 degrees Fahrenheit for black teas. Their boba is cooked fresh every three hours to ensure the softest, chewiest texture in every drink.

Ni Hao Tea boasts two locations in the Tucson area. For more information, visit nihaoteausa.com .

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated following a conversation with owner Kim Zhou.

Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .