ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Analyst makes prediction for Tom Brady's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHdaa_0fz7bn8J00

Will Tom Brady continue his career on the field with the Buccaneers following this season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady has been riding the wave since shocking the NFL by unretiring after spending just over a month away from the game earlier this offseason. While preparing for a 23rd season in the league, Brady has also found the time to win a competitive game of golf in 'The Match' alongside Aaron Rodgers and appear on a movie set with fellow former Patriots, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

READ MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires

Despite his ever-increasing age, Brady isn't slowing down, he's speeding up. Statistically, he played some of the best football of his career in 2021. Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions. The 43 touchdowns marked his second-most scores ever in a season. He did all this while completing 67.5% of his passes which slots in as his second-best completion percentage ever.

In a recent article from Sports Illustrated where Conor Orr made 100 bold predictions for the upcoming season, he penned two blurbs on Brady. Orr predicts the future Hall of Famer to take a step back through the air in 2022. But not because of a drop-off in performance. Orr thinks that Tampa Bay will be a run-heavy team under new head coach Todd Bowles.

"30. Tom Brady will throw fewer than 35 touchdown passes
Doubting the greatest player in NFL history . What could go wrong! Just so this doesn’t get lobbed up for someone to dunk on me, the Buccaneers will be a dominant, run-heavy team in 2022, allowing Brady to be more of a table-setter."

The second prediction may cause Orr to draw the ire of Tampa Bay fans. He forecasts that Brady isn't back for one more dance. Instead, Orr believes that the 44-year-old will look to prolong his career and that it might not be with the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Predicting Rob Gronkowski's Future

It's possible that Brady draws more suitors in free agency than two years ago when his contract expires after the season. Then again, is he going to find a better scenario to end out his career after the way the Buccaneers have fortified the roster since Brady signed on in 2020?

"53. Tom Brady will affirm his desire to play in 2023 … but not necessarily in Tampa
As we wrote a while back, Brady felt vice-gripped in New England. He is now desired, a marketable star worth millions carrying his own offense to the highest bidder . Tampa Bay was one of the few teams in contention during an uncertain free agency in 2020. That won’t be the case in ’23."

Regardless of if these bold predictions come true, Brady will be making history when he takes the field in a few months. His longevity is historical and he's played at such a high level for so long that it's being taken for granted.

Brady's chase for ring eight begins this month as the team reconvenes for Mandatory Mini-Camp next week. Tampa Bay will be looking for its second championship in three years.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade, forming one of the biggest power couples in the world. The legendary NFL quarterback and the supermodel were married in 2009. The happy couple has two children together. This was not Brady's first public relationship, though. Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida. While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too. Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream. Andrews was...
NFL
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Racy Tom Brady Video

Tom Brady's wife Gisele decided to give sports fans a pretty intimate look at the seven-time Super Bowl champion with a racy video she released online. Taking to Instagram, Gisele shared a video of Brady looking at himself in the bathroom mirror before trying to zoom in on his crotch. A shy Brady laughed it off and try to cover up the camera to avoid exposing his manhood.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brady had funny reaction to Fournette visiting Patriots

Earlier in the offseason, the New England Patriots showed interest in signing veteran running back Leonard Fournette. That was until their former quarterback, Tom Brady, foiled those plans. Fournette visited the Parriots as a free agent one week after Brady "unretired" from the NFL and returned to the Buccaneers. When...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Unretiring#Patriots#Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires
thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Buccaneers fans shouldn’t be showing disrespect towards former player

The Gerald McCoy slander by Buccaneers fans has gone on long enough. With Ndamukong Suh unlikely to return, maybe we can call this what it is. Buccaneers fans are a tough crowd to please. Years of bad teams that didn’t compete and poor play have created a strange dynamic within the fanbase that has some folks supporting every decision by the players and the franchise as golden while others can never be satisfied.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Jameis Winston Shares Unique Parallel With An NFL Legend

The New Orleans Saints had no choice but to bring quarterback Jameis Winston back. After all, the team had success when he was under center early in the 2021 season. They had a convincing Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers and started their campaign at 5-2. Unfortunately, things...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy