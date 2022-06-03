ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ndamukong Suh Best Fit May Be With Buccaneers Rival

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njwjl_0fz7bmFa00

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen.

The arrival of veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops the expectations that Ndamukong Suh will return all the way down to zero.

So, where will Suh wind up? We know he's had multiple suitors, and last we saw him on the field of play he certainly has value to add to almost any NFL roster.

With that in mind, the best spot for Suh may be in a location that will make some Bucs fans literally sick to their stomach: New Orleans, Louisiana.

READ MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires

"I really like the idea of Suh playing in Dennis Allen's defense," wrote Matt Bowen when placing Suh in the best situation he could envision. "Even in a rotational role, Suh can still create disruption, command two in protection and get home to the quarterback in schemed fronts. He'd be effective in New Orleans with interior stunts and loops that create A-gap pressure and eliminate the quarterback's ability to climb the pocket. And you need that when you see Tom Brady twice a season."

I don't think Suh holds any ill-will towards Brady personally, but the man has made quite the successful career turning any opposing quarterback into an enemy.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston would certainly enjoy seeing Suh chasing a Bucs quarterback instead of himself, and it's hard to deny the fit Bowen sees here between the two sides.

READ MORE: Predicting Rob Gronkowski's Future

Suh had exactly six sacks in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, and if he does it again in 2022 he would become the first defensive lineman to have back-to-back six sack seasons at the age of 35 or older since Cameron Wake did it for the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they may have to see him at least twice this season, as he pursues that achievement.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
AOL Corp

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly be hit with 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This new lawsuit comes just days after a 23rd case was brought against Watson and news broke that the quarterback, according to a lawsuit, offered a $100,000 settlement to each of the first 22 women who filed cases against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Uses 3 Words To Describe Bill Belichick

Many have speculated about Tom Brady's true feelings for Bill Belichick since the quarterback's departure from New England. However, everything Brady has said about his former coach has been positive. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback referred to Belichick during a roundtable discussion prior to The Match on Wednesday night. Brady...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

T.O. to look past Hall of Fame beef, attend Young's induction

WALNUT CREEK -- Four years ago, Terrell Owens became the only living inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not attend his enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. The two-year snub of Owens was controversial.
CANTON, OH
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy