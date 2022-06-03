Ndamukong Suh Best Fit May Be With Buccaneers Rival

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen.

The arrival of veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops the expectations that Ndamukong Suh will return all the way down to zero.

So, where will Suh wind up? We know he's had multiple suitors, and last we saw him on the field of play he certainly has value to add to almost any NFL roster.

With that in mind, the best spot for Suh may be in a location that will make some Bucs fans literally sick to their stomach: New Orleans, Louisiana.

"I really like the idea of Suh playing in Dennis Allen's defense," wrote Matt Bowen when placing Suh in the best situation he could envision. "Even in a rotational role, Suh can still create disruption, command two in protection and get home to the quarterback in schemed fronts. He'd be effective in New Orleans with interior stunts and loops that create A-gap pressure and eliminate the quarterback's ability to climb the pocket. And you need that when you see Tom Brady twice a season."

I don't think Suh holds any ill-will towards Brady personally, but the man has made quite the successful career turning any opposing quarterback into an enemy.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston would certainly enjoy seeing Suh chasing a Bucs quarterback instead of himself, and it's hard to deny the fit Bowen sees here between the two sides.

Suh had exactly six sacks in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, and if he does it again in 2022 he would become the first defensive lineman to have back-to-back six sack seasons at the age of 35 or older since Cameron Wake did it for the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they may have to see him at least twice this season, as he pursues that achievement.

