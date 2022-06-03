Is Buccaneers Need for Rob Gronkowski Return Being Understated?

The name everyone wants to see back on the roster may be more of a need than we realize.

Every fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wants to see tight end Rob Gronkowski running routes, catching passes, and spiking footballs again in 2022.

The media wants to see him back for the same reasons, but also because you're always in for a solid quote or two, even if they don't always actually make sense at the time.

But is the return of Gronk to the Bucs more need than a want at this point?

"The Bucs are once again waiting to see what Gronk thinks about one more year of catching passes," wrote NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha when he listed the pending decision by Gronkowski as an underrated storyline this offseason. "The chemistry (Gronk and quarterback Tom Brady) share cannot be overlooked, with their 90 career TDs second to only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison's 112 for most by a QB-pass catcher combo in NFL history. The Bucs' offense has been loaded with playmakers since Brady's arrival, but he often looks for Gronkowski when he needs a clutch play. Gronk finished last season with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in just 12 games...While the Bucs surely don't need him running around at OTAs at this time of year, they will need him come late July if they're looking to make another run at a championship."

The operative word here is 'Need'.

On top of everything Chadiha lays out in support of this claim, Brady threw for over 300 yards in just one of the four games Gronk missed last season after being injured in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With Gronk, Brady went over 300 in eight of those 13 contests. A much better ratio than without him.

Two of those five sub-300 yard days for Brady came without star receiver Chris Godwin on the field after suffering a torn ACL just three minutes into the second quarter in Week 14, if you count that game among them.

I do because, at the time of his injury, Godwin already had six catches for 49-yards.

With Godwin still on the mend, playing without both he and Gronkowski would certainly present a challenge for Brady and the Buccaneers' offense as they try to get early wins while facing an opening quarter of the season tougher than any other team in the league.

This fact alone certainly ramps up some of the pressure, and pushes the return of Gronk from want, to need.

