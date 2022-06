This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Back in 1926 The New Yorker magazine discovered you could offend people from Dubuque and get away with it. The first issue made fun of "the little lady from Dubuque" for living in a cultural wasteland. The one thing you can't get away with in Dubuque is making friends. Just ask Charles Comiskey. By 1926, Comiskey had already learned that lesson.

