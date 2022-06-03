ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Research Shows Nearly Four out of Five (79%) Organizations Faced Ransomware Attacks within the Last Year

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Storage Systems and Cloud-based Data are Most Targeted Environments, with Application Software Vulnerabilities Representing the Leading Point of Compromise. -56% of Victimized Organizations Paid Ransom with Only 1 in 7 Regaining All Data Post Payment. Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy