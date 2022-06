All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The YMCA of Austin is partnering with Austin Health Commons to facilitate conversations that bridge racial divides in the community by hosting a Racial Healing Circle. Trained TRHT facilitators will guide participants through introductory exercises which lead to deeper sharing in a safe space. Participants are invited to share their truths and heart stories in pairs and in the circle as a group, to develop a deeper understanding of others' lived experiences.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO