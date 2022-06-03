Foundation honors two Ayden High School 'legends'

AYDEN — A pair of outstanding Ayden High School graduates were hailed as legends last week for their athletic ability as youths and the life and career each built in the years that followed.

The Community Foundation Inc. presented its 2022 Legends Awards to William “Bill” Edwards and Rudolph “Rudy” Cannon during the foundation’s annual fundraising golf tournament and banquet on May 26 at Ayden Golf and Country Club.

The foundation raises money to pay for letter jackets and three scholarships to Ayden-Grifton High School student-athletes annually.

Edwards and Cannon played football together at Ayden High School and were important cogs on the successful 1960 and 1961 football teams.

Dr. David McLawhorn, a teammate of Edwards on the football and basketball teams from 1960-63, made the presentation to Carroll McLawhorn, who accepted the award on behalf of Edwards.

Carroll McLawhorn, also a teammate of Edwards and classmate for 12 years, said Edwards’ health did not allow him to attend the event: “William, as you can see … has been through a lot of battles. He’s in a battle right now he’s not going to win. But he’s going to win the war, and that’s what is important.”

“In talking to William this week, I tried to be light about all of it,” Carroll McLawhorn said. “I said, look, I will be glad to accept this on your behalf. I had to block for you all those years so you could get enough yards and punt the ball ... to go to Carolina.”

Edwards was a three-sport athlete, lettering four years in basketball and baseball and three years in football. He was an All-East and All-State performer in both football and basketball in his senior year. He also played first trombone in the Ayden-Winterville Band and often played in football gear at halftime.

A 1962 graduate, Edwards was a member of the 1962 Tornado basketball team that placed third in the state. He played fullback and tailback on the two outstanding football teams, the 1960-61 team that went undefeated going into the playoffs, except for a 0-0 tie to 2A Beaufort. The team finished 9-1-1, falling to James Kenan High School, 19-13. Edwards had an 80-yard TD erased by penalty. James Kenan won the state championship the next week.

The 1961-62 football team went unbeaten in the regular season before being ousted in the state playoffs by Rohanen by a 6-0 score. The team finished 11-1, the best record at the school at that time.

Edwards accepted a full grant-in-aid football scholarship to UNC-CH. He was an excellent punter. He lettered three years at UNC as a punter and defensive safety. In his sophomore season, Edwards led the ACC in punting average and was second in both his junior and senior season. During his collegiate career, he did not have a punt returned by the opposition for more than eight yards.

Edwards graduated in 1966 with a degree in physical education and air science and worked as a teacher and counselor for two years at Lake Waccamaw Boys Home. He was athletic director and taught the eighth grade.

In 1968, Edwards entered Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, to study for the pastoral ministry. In 1971 he received his master’s in divinity then served in two successive pastorates, first as associate minister at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines and as senior minister at First Presbyterian Church in Monroe.

In 1981 Edwards left the pastoral ministry whereupon he entered the UNC Hospital Clinical Pastoral Education program. After his initial CPE credit at UNC Hospitals and a subsequent four-year hiatus from the ministry, Edwards completed a two-year residency at Duke University Medical Center in 1990. While at DUMC, he was primary chaplain for the Burn Unit and Intensive Care Surgical Unit where his primary academic focus was on grief counseling. At DUMC he received his advanced CPE certification as a chaplain in 1990.

From 1990-2005 Edwards was employed by the Methodist Home for Children where he supervised an in-home family preservation program for at-risk kids. From 2005-07 he was self-employed for two years as a family therapist. In 2007 he accepted employment with North Carolina Mentor where he continued his supervisory and family therapy work with at-risk kids for six years.

Edwards retired in January 2013 and resides in Southern Pines, N.C. He continues to provide pro-bono marital and family therapy and thoroughly enjoys his ongoing 15-year Saturday morning Bible Study and Breakfast Group meeting, which he started in 2000.

“On behalf of Community Foundation Inc., I am happy to present the 2022 Legend Award to William ‘Bill’ Edwards for not only his athletic accomplishments but also for his career of Christian service,” David McLawhorn said.

Carroll McLawhorn said Edwards positively impacted his classmates and community. “That’s why we come here tonight to acknowledge the accomplishments of William Edwards and also are thankful for his contributions to this community and to this state.”

Rudy Cannon graduated in 1963, but not before lettering in three sports, excelling in two of them, said Billy Stokes, a 2021 Legend Award recipient, who presented Cannon with his award.

Cannon played both football and baseball all four years in high school where he was an outstanding running back who earned All-East honors in both his junior and senior years and All-State second team in his senior year. Stokes described Cannon as “both a prolific running back with speed, mobility and agility but was also a man among boys at his defensive linebacker position.”

Cannon was a four-year letterman on the high school baseball team.“His play at his position resulted in many fond memories,” Stokes said. “As the team’s catcher, his sense of humor would equate him being the first ‘trash talker’ before trashing talking became popular. He knew how to talk to opposing batters and there are a few stories about how he flicked dirt onto opposing batters’ shoes. Of much renown, however, is the ‘Potato Story,’ a hilarious story of how a baseball turned into a potato.”

Cannon lettered in basketball his senior year. “He promised fellow teammate, Wayne Dail, that he would play basketball if Wayne would play football,” Stokes said. “The tradeoff was a good one. Wayne was an excellent football player while Rudy was known for being able to come off the bench into a basketball game as the “designated fouler.” He could also agitate the other team’s best player, even from the bench.”

Cannon had the distinction of playing football and baseball under two different coaches, first Stuart Tripp and then in his senior year under Thomas Lewis. In his football senior year, Cannon was selected to play in the North-South All-Star football game played on East Carolina University’s new field.

After graduation in the spring of 1963, Cannon went to Fredrick Military Academy where he played football for a year. An injury at Fredrick sent him back home to Ayden where he began attending East Carolina University.

After being drafted into the U.S. Air Force, he served four years, one of which was in Vietnam. After his service, he finished his degree in trade and industrial education at ECU.

Cannon spent a year at Tarboro High School before returning to Ayden to begin his teaching career at Ayden-Grifton High School. It was there that Cannon built a strong welding program that often aided local farmers with equipment repairs.

“Cannon was able to lead many students to a successful career working with metals,” Stokes said. He also coached wrestling for three years, taught for 31 years and is well-respected by his former students and co-workers.

“Rudolph Cannon has long been one of Ayden’s legends,” Stokes said when presenting Cannon with the award. “On behalf of Community Foundation Inc., I am happy to make it official.”

Upon receiving the award, Cannon said he still works at Ayden-Grifton, now in his 19th-year substitute teaching.

“I want to thank the community,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic community. Every young man should grow up in a community like Ayden and Grifton.”