Jackopierce in concert

Click here to read the full article. The freshly restored 50th anniversary edition of “The Godfather,” with director Francis Ford Coppola in tow, is set to open Italy’s Taormina Film Festival on June 26. Paramount’s latest restoration of what is arguably one of the greatest films of all time, conducted under Coppola’s watchful eye, will be kicking off the eastern Sicilian fest in its spectacular 8,000-seat ancient Greek theater in the shadow of the island’s active Mount Etna volcano. The 50th edition of “The Godfather” was released in U.S. theaters in February to robust box office results and subsequently played in the...

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO